In JMU men’s soccer’s season opener, it was a tale of two halves.
Facing Duquesne to start its season, JMU scored three goals in the first half to propel it to a 3-1 win. After the game, head coach Paul Zazenski was clear that JMU’s fast start won them the game.
“If we would have only scored one in the first half, we're tied or we're walking away potentially losing the game because the game changes,” Zazenski said, “but because we played our style and we dominated the ball in the first half, we were able to score the goals to put us up and win the match.”
The fast start began on JMU’s second shot of the game: Graduate midfielder Clay Obara scored JMU’s first goal of the season at 12’. Four minutes later, sophomore midfielder Kevin Larsson netted one to put JMU up 2-0. Duquesne didn’t get its first shot off until 25’.
Redshirt junior forward Evan Southern earned an assist on both of those goals, and Larsson scored the third goal of the game at 30’. Zazenski called both players dynamic, adding that Southern “never stops moving” and Larsson had stepped up offensively in the preseason.
JMU’s high-scoring opener Thursday was a contrast to last season, when the Dukes scored 24 goals across 20 matches, averaging just 1.20 goals per game. Southern said the improvement comes from everyone knowing their role.
“Everyone puts in the same amount of effort and we all have the same end goal, and that's for us to win every single game,” Southern said. “So, it just means all offensive cylinders are flying.”
But despite scoring twice, Larsson said after the match that the second half was something that can’t happen again, a half in which JMU was outshot 12-5 and let up a goal at 57’ from Duquesne senior defender Cameron Territo. JMU sophomore goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon helped stave off a late Duquesne rally, saving three shots in the final five minutes.
“They made it extremely difficult, but I think that even though it wasn't pretty on the offensive side of the ball, we continued to do what was necessary to win the match,” Zazenski said.
Moving forward, Zazenski said it was great to start the season with a win, but that JMU needs to find out more about itself against another quality opponent. It’ll have that opportunity when it hosts UCLA on Sunday at 7 p.m.