It all started with a players-only meeting.
After JMU men’s soccer fell to George Washington 3-0 at home Sept. 28, leaders of the team, including redshirt senior defender Tyler Clegg, called a meeting in an attempt to identify why their season was spiraling out of control.
At that time, the Dukes were 3-5-1 after having aspirations of competing with the best the Sun Belt Conference has to offer, yet poor form had led to them dropping games and getting off to a slow start.
In the meeting, Clegg said the players discussed how everyone needs to be more accountable if they wanted to get back on track. Players like Clegg who’ve been in the program for multiple years understood the level this team could play at. Everyone simply had to play better, he said.
“We had a big meeting and just talked about how we need to believe in ourselves, play as a team and start getting these results,” Clegg said, “or we’re not going to turn our season around.”
After losing to current No. 2 Kentucky 3-1 at home on Oct. 1, the Dukes went 3-0-3. JMU held the lead in two of those three games they tied.
The streak was followed by the regular-season finale Nov. 1 against No. 5 Marshall — a game they lost 2-0. Because the Thundering Herd finished as the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt, that means the No. 7 seed Dukes get a rematch on Nov. 6 in the Sun Belt quarterfinals.
Despite the daunting task presented in front of them, head coach Paul Zazenski said that his team isn’t intimidated by the challenge.
“I think we had a good game plan,” Zazenski said about the last Marshall match. “We didn’t have some key guys out on the pitch and we competed and played well. We still had two or three really solid chances … We look to continue to do some of the things we had success doing in the first match against Marshall.”
JMU finished the game with the same number of shots on goal against Marshall, four, and had a shot cleared off the goal line by a Marshall “outfield” player. Some notable players who missed the game were normal starters Clegg and redshirt junior midfielder Rodrigo Robles.
All these factors build up a sense of confidence within the team, redshirt senior defender Melker Anshelm said. The Dukes picked up points in five out of eight conference games — giving the team belief they can compete with whoever they play, he said.
“During the regular season in conference play, we’ve matched every single team we played against,” Anshelm said. “Even the games we lost, it’s games we’ve been in … I think the biggest factor is that we have the confidence.”
The quarterfinal match against the Thundering Herd is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Nov. 6. It’s the first postseason match for JMU in two years since it was banned from competing in the CAA conference tournament last year.
Zazenski said that there’s a good vibe within the team and everyone knows what they’re competing for. The work in August has led to this point, and Zazenski said that everyone’s ready to go.
“I think the guys are excited, and they should be,” Zazenski said. “You work hard throughout the entire season to build up to a point to qualify for a conference tournament. And now, it’s time to go compete.”