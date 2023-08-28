JMU faced a stiff opponent to finish its matches in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational at Sentara Park. No team outside the top 25 men’s soccer rankings received more votes, 18, than UCLA this season, but the Dukes shut out the Bruins’ hype — literally — with a 1-0 win in its first-ever matchup against a Pac-12 program.
In Thursday's opener, JMU cruised to a 3-1 win against Duquesne, and the Bruins were also coming off a 4-1 victory over Virginia Tech. JMU started Sunday’s match aggressively, as JMU junior forward Evan Southern registered the first shot of the game just 58 seconds into the match.
Seventeen minutes into the first half, UCLA started to attack JMU’s left flank with senior defender Pablo Greenlee and graduate midfielder Sean Karani. The two broke down JMU’s defense, and Karani had a golden opportunity for the Bruins, but JMU goalkeeper Sebastian Conlon shut him down, his first of three saves on the evening.
Attacking play for the Dukes started to pick up before the half ended. JMU attempted three shots in the last 12 minutes, including a bicycle kick from sophomore forward Cameron Arnold that was saved by UCLA sophomore Sam Joseph.
By halftime, the Dukes had outshot the Bruins 6-3 and 2-1 on goal, but UCLA controlled 59% of the possession. In the second half, UCLA continued to control possession, while it outshot the Dukes 4-0 in the first 8:30 of the second half.
JMU head coach Paul Zazenski said he expected the Bruins to dominate possession.
“I thought the game kind of played out exactly how I thought it was,” Zazenski said. “I mean, they're very good on the offensive side of the ball and keep possession with anybody. And you know, we just really had to be smart to how we responded to that, and we couldn't chase all around the pitch”
But what the Dukes lacked in possession, they made up for in goal opportunities, especially as the second half went on.
“It was picking our moments to do so and then springing it on the offensive, and I think the guys really stuck to the game plan about what the coaches drew up and bought into it,” Zazenski said.
In the 69’, the Dukes came across their best scoring chance of the day, when a shot from junior forward Balint Kocso deflected off Joseph directly back onto junior defender Yanis Lelins's foot in the middle of the box. However, Joseph managed to make back-to-back saves to keep the match at a stalemate.
Then in the 72’, JMU broke through when Nikolai sent a long, high ball over UCLA’s defense and onto the head of Kosco, who then put the ball into the back of the net.
“I just saw Luca sprinting towards the goal and I saw the clear space in the middle, and I was like ‘Luca play me the ball,’” Kosco said. “And he played the perfect ball on my head. I was going for the chip header, I thought about [Netherlands national team all-time leading scorer] Robin Van Persie, and when it went in, it was a huge celebration with the team.”
The win puts JMU at 2-0 for the first time since 2013, a year in which it finished 6-10-1. Next up for JMU is in-state foe Radford on Friday at 7 p.m. UCLA faces CSUN next Monday at 7 p.m.
“Our objective was no different than on Thursday” against Duquesne, Zazenski said, “and that was to win the match. We know that that's a really solid opponent and that we had to put it all together tonight, and we knew that if we did, we got a good shot to win it. And the guys responded and showed up tonight.”