JMU men’s soccer announced its 2023 schedule Monday morning. The Dukes will be facing seven nonconference opponents and nine conference foes.
Like the women’s team, JMU will start its season at home in the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational, facing Duquesne and UCLA in the tournament.
The Dukes will then hit the road to face Radford and Gardner Webb before heading home to face Mount St. Mary’s and U.Va. for the third straight year.
JMU will then stay home to start league play against Marshall, then will head to Georgetown for its final nonconference game of season. The Dukes will then finish their conference slate, facing Marshall, South Carolina, Old Dominion and Georgia Southern at home and Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia State and Sun Belt newcomer UCF on the road.
JMU ended last season 8-8-4 (2-3-3 Sun Belt) and made an appearance in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Finals before falling to No. 2 Kentucky 2-0.
Full schedule
vs. Duquesne (Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.)
vs. UCLA (Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.)
at Radford (Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.)
at Gardner-Webb (Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m.)
vs. Mount St. Mary’s (Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.)
vs. U.Va. (Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.)
vs. Marshall (Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.)
at Georgetown (Sept. 19 at 3 p.m.)
at Coastal Carolina (Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.)
vs. South Carolina (Sept. 30 at 7 p.m.)
at West Virginia (Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.)
at Kentucky (Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.)
vs. Old Dominion (Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.)
at Georgia State (Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.)
vs. Georgia Southern (Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.)
at UCF (Oct. 31 at 7 p.m.)