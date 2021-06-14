JMU men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski announced Monday morning the addition of four players for the fall 2021 season. The class includes three goalkeepers — a position with no immediate starter due to the graduation of redshirt senior TJ Bush — and a defender.
Martin Leu comes from Germany and previously played for Greifswalder FC. At 6-foot-2 and 200 lbs, Leu is a large presence in the goal. Zazenski said to JMU Athletics that Leu will bring professionalism and quality to the goalkeeping unit. Leu will play one year for JMU as a graduate transfer.
The last three players are all freshmen. Sebastian Conlon is a goalkeeper from Reston, Virginia, who previously played for Loudon United. Like Leu, he has a big frame, at 6-foot-2 and 180 lbs. Zazenski said Conlon is reliable, consistent and isn’t rattled by adversity.
Drew Slack is the final goalkeeper of the group. From Midlothian, Virginia, he previously played for Richmond United ECNL. Zazenski said Slack easily makes big saves and has great reactions.
Liam Moore is the lone defender. The Smithfield, Virginia, native has played for D.C. United DA and Loudon United prior to his commitment. Of Moore, Zazenski said he’s an outside defender and is athletic, smooth and fluid on the field. He added that his history with the D.C. United youth setup means he has experience in high training and coaching levels.
"We are excited about this small but excellent 2021 recruiting class," Zazenski said. "It has been an extremely unorthodox recruiting cycle with the pandemic, and we are fortunate in the midst of all the adversity to come away with such a great group of quality people and players.”
JMU looks to win its fourth consecutive CAA Championship this year. The Dukes’ fall 2021 schedule will be released at a later date.
