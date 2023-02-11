Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three inches with localized amounts up to four inches along the higher ridges. Total ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Augusta and Rockingham Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow and ice accumulations will be focused to the higher terrain above 1500 feet, with greater amounts above 2000 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&