In JMU head coach Mark Byington’s first game back in Statesboro, Georgia, after leaving Georgia Southern in 2020, JMU men’s basketball lost to the Eagles, 76-73.
Despite the close final score, there were just three lead changes the whole game. Georgia Southern took its first lead with 13:33 left in the first half thanks to a layup from redshirt junior Johnny McFatten, the only Eagle still on the roster from Byington’s tenure.
Georgia Southern led by as much as 14 in the first half and entered halftime up, 40-33, in large part due to an 18-0 run to go up 24-10 with 8:36 left in the first half.
JMU chipped away at Southern’s lead in the second half, and a layup from redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden gave the Dukes the lead back with 13:30 to go.
The Eagles jumped out in front again with a 3-pointer from junior guard Tyren Moore. The Dukes responded with a jumper from graduate transfer forward Mezie Offurum to tie the game at 50-50, but the Eagles regained their lead and expanded it to 10 with 4:28 left.
JMU closed the gap down to two with 11 seconds left, but a free throw from Southern and an Offurum turnover halted the Dukes’ comeback.
Georgia Southern redshirt senior forward Andrei Sarasov recorded a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Eagles in both categories. JMU guard/forward Terrence Edwards almost earned a double-double of his own with 16 points and nine rebounds, leading his team in both categories.
JMU (17-9, 8-5 Sun Belt) continues its road trip against Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 2 p.m. Georgia Southern stays home to face Arkansas State the same day at 3 p.m.