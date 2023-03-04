Scoring runs, season-best performances, a one-point game in the final eight seconds — JMU men’s basketball’s first postseason appearance since 2021 had it all, and at the end of it, the Dukes survived a nailbiter against Troy, 75-72.
“This is how it’s supposed to be in the tournament,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “It’s not supposed to be easy. We talked about that before the game and we’ve gotta have answers for anything that happens out there.”
In a game full of momentum swings and scoring runs, JMU took the lead with 12:32 left in the first half and never gave it back. Redshirt sophomore guard/forward Terrence Edwards’ team-leading 18 points in the first half helped JMU extend its lead to as much as eight before the break.
“We just couldn’t stop Edwards in the first half,” Troy head coach Scott Cross said.
In the second half, JMU led by as much as 12 before Troy started to chip away. With 9:51 left, the Trojans’ deficit was down to four. With 6:56 to go, it was two. Troy junior guard Christyon Eugene heated and led all scorers with 15 points in the second half.
The difference-maker for the Dukes was their bench. Edwards, named the Sun Belt’s Sixth Man of the Year, finished with a season-high 27 points and led the team in rebounds with 12. JMU’s bench outscored Troy’s, 42-5.
“We know the starting group can play well,” Byington said, “and then when our bench comes in, they can turn it to another level.”
At the under four-minute media timeout when JMU led, 69-62, Byington said he still had “fresh guys.” Those players were needed after a 6-0 Troy run cut the deficit to two again with just 23 seconds remaining. Troy then made three trips to the free throw line in the final 11 seconds but went 1-for-5 and gave up two defensive rebounds to the Dukes.
JMU graduate guard Takal Molson grabbed the second rebound that sealed the victory. After the game, he said that while JMU hasn’t been to a conference tournament in two years, veteran transfers like him and graduate forwards Mezie Offurum and Alonzo Sule have experience in conference tournaments.
“You can never lose your composure,” Molson said, “and that’s the message we try to send to the other guys.”
While JMU’s return to the postseason may not have been perfect, its performance was ultimately enough to make it to the semifinals, where it’ll play No. 8 South Alabama, which the Dukes lost to 63-62 on Jan. 12.
“We got just enough stops,” Byington said. “We made just enough plays to get by, and that’s all we needed.”