Miranda Rigg (2015-19) used to don the purple and gold for JMU field hockey, but now, she has a whistle around her neck as the youngest head coach in Longwood University history. Staff writer Zach Mendenhall details the qualities the 25 year old brings to the Lancers from the voices of her former head coach at JMU, Christy Morgan, and her "accountability partner" while playing at JMU, now graduate defender Kara McClure.