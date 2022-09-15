JMU men’s golf started its 2022-23 season with a ninth place finish out of 14 teams at the VCU Invitational from Sept. 12-13. Redshirt senior Nick Schlickenrieder freshman Owen Kose and sophomore Daniel Cheng led the Dukes with 209-strokes each — 7-under-par 216 over three rounds — and all tied for 19th in individual standings along with three other golfers among 75 golfers.
JMU’s performance was consistent throughout. The Dukes began the tournament with a 284 stroke performance in the first round, putting them at 10th in the team standings. They improved in the second round with a 276 stroke performance that propelled them to ninth place. JMU tied William & Mary for the ninth place spot after ending the tournament with 283 strokes.
Schlickenrieder, Kose and Cheng all tied for 19th place individually. Cheng started the tournament tied for sixth while Schlickenrieder tied for ninth, but both eventually fell to the 19th spot. Meanwhile, Kose jumped 20 spots after starting the tournament T-39th.
JMU will next head to Western Carolina University for the JT Poston Invitational from Sept. 26-27.
JMU final leaderboard
Nick Schlickenrieder: T19, 69-68-72
Owen Kose: T19, 73-70-66
Daniel Cheng: T19, 69-67-73
Václav Tichý: T49, 73-71-73
Garrett Kuhla: T61, 75-73-71