JMU men’s golf tied for first at the Georgia State Invitational with 867 strokes — three-over-par 864 — but fell in a one-hole playoff to Tennessee Tech. Freshman Owen Kose led the Dukes with a 215 — one-under-par 216 — performance that tied him for fourth among 87 golfers.
JMU started strong and stayed consistent throughout the tournament, finishing the first round in first place with a score 289 — one-over-par 288 — and staying in first after the second round thanks to a 288 par. However, despite a 290 in the third round, Tennessee Tech tied the Dukes for first with a 281-stroke performance, the single best round in the tournament.
The Golden Eagles then defeated the Dukes in the playoff to win the Invitational.
Owen Kose started with a score of 74 — two-over-par 72 — in the first round. He slowly improved, starting with 71 strokes in the second round and finishing with a score of 70 in the third round.
JMU has over a week off before traveling to the Wolfpack Intercollegiate from Oct. 15-16.
JMU final leaderboard
Owen Kose: T4, 74-71-70
Daniel Cheng: T10, 68-70-80
Kyle Kushnir: T10, 72-72-74
Vädav Tichý: T30, 75-75-73
Nick Schlickenrieder: T52, 77-79-73