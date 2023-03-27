JMU men’s golf tied for fourth out of 17 teams Monday at the UNCW Intercollegiate in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Dukes finished with a final team score of 850 after three rounds on the par-72 course.
Dukes’ freshman Václav Tichý placed highest for JMU with a T-10 finish. Tichý set a new school record for lowest single round by a freshman, shooting a 65 (7-under) on his final round. He sat at T-31 after two rounds, shooting a 73-72. Tichý’s record-breaking third round propelled him to his T-10 finish.
JMU freshman Owen Kose followed behind Tichý and finished T-17. Kose dropped one spot from T-16 after shooting a 68 in round one and a 73 in round two. The freshman shot a 71 in his final round to help push the Dukes to their fifth-best round in school history.
Dukes’ sophomore Daniel Cheng finished one stroke behind Kose and placed T-19 overall. Cheng sat toward the top of the leaderboard after day two, shooting 69-71 to sit T-7 heading into day two. He added two strokes to his previous score and shot a 73 in round three to drop to a T-19 finish.
JMU sophomore Kyle Kushnir jumped up 22 spots after carding a score of 68 in his third round. Kushnir shot 73-80 in round one and two to position himself T-76. He shaved off 12 strokes in his final round to contribute to the Dukes’ strong third-round efforts.
Junior Alexandre D'Aurelle rounded out the Dukes’ team score and finished T-58. D'Aurelle climbed 12 spots after his round-two finish, which placed him T-70 after shooting 75-76. He contributed to JMU’s performance in the final round by shooting a 71 to improve by five strokes from the previous round.
The Dukes shift their focus to the Stitch Intercollegiate hosted by NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. Round one will tee off April 7 at the Loonie Pool Golf Club.