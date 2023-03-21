JMU men’s golf finished third out of 16 teams Monday and Tuesday at the ECU Intercollegiate in Greenville, North Carolina. JMU finished with a final team score of 885 after three rounds on the par-72 course.
JMU sent five golfers to play as a team and one to compete individually.
Freshman Václav Tichý placed highest for the Dukes at T-3 in the 96-golfer field. The freshman sat T-7 at the end of day one, shooting 74-70 (1-over) in his first two rounds. Tichý added one stroke to his previous performance and wrapped up his third round with a score of 71.
Freshman Owen Kose finished T-10 after moving up three places from the previous round. Kose shot a 73, 1-over, in both the second and third rounds of play. He shot a 74 in round one to position himself toward the top of the leaderboard.
Sophomore Daniel Cheng climbed up 22 spots and placed T-19 overall. Cheng continued to improve in every round across his three played and shot 77-75-72 (8-over) over his two days of play.
Sophomore Kyle Kushnir jumped 13 spots to finish T-33. Kushnir’s third-round efforts helped him to improve by shooting 1-over. The sophomore shot 77-76-73 (10-over) in his three rounds.
Redshirt senior Nick Schlickenrieder continued to improve his score across each round. His second and third round performances helped him improve by 10 spots. Schlickenrider shot 78-77-75 across three rounds of play to finish T-48.
Junior Sigurður Blumenstein competed individually and tied with Schlickenrieder, shooting 79-74-77 (14-over). The junior fell two spots overall after going 5-over in the third round.
The Dukes return back to North Carolina this weekend and head to Wilmington for two days of play at the Seahawk Intercollegiate. Round one tees off at the Country Club of Landfall on Sunday.