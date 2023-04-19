JMU men’s golf placed fifth out of 13 teams at the Mountaineer Invitational on Tuesday. The Dukes’ fifth place finish marks their fourth straight top-five finish this season.
Here’s what you need to know:
Three Dukes sat in the top-10 of all golfers after round one. Redshirt senior Nick Schlickenrieder led for the Dukes, sitting T-4 after carding a 74 in round one and shot even with par on the par-72 course in round two. Freshman Vaclav Tichý and sophomore Daniel Cheng both sat T-7.
JMU sat T-2 after two rounds of play, but would drop to place fifth in the end.
Cheng led overall for the Dukes, placing T-2 out of 80 golfers.
Sun Belt foes, Marshall and Coastal Carolina, also competed at the Mountaineer Invitational. Coastal Carolina snuck past JMU by a single stroke to take fourth place. Marshall placed tenth after starting T-3 after round one.
On deck, The Dukes will compete in their first Sun Belt Championship, heading to Madison, Mississippi, for three days of play starting Monday.