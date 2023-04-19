Cheng takes a swing

Sophomore Daniel Cheng takes a swing during last year's Irish Creek Collegiate from April 2-3, 2022. Cheng led all Dukes at the Mountaineer Invitational earlier this week, finishing T-2 out of 80 golfers.

 Courtesy of JMU athletics

JMU men’s golf placed fifth out of 13 teams at the Mountaineer Invitational on Tuesday. The Dukes’ fifth place finish marks their fourth straight top-five finish this season.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • Three Dukes sat in the top-10 of all golfers after round one. Redshirt senior Nick Schlickenrieder led for the Dukes, sitting T-4 after carding a 74 in round one and shot even with par on the par-72 course in round two. Freshman Vaclav Tichý and sophomore Daniel Cheng both sat T-7.

  • JMU sat T-2 after two rounds of play, but would drop to place fifth in the end. 

  • Cheng led overall for the Dukes, placing T-2 out of 80 golfers. 

  • Sun Belt foes, Marshall and Coastal Carolina, also competed at the Mountaineer Invitational. Coastal Carolina snuck past JMU by a single stroke to take fourth place. Marshall placed tenth after starting T-3 after round one. 

On deck, The Dukes will compete in their first Sun Belt Championship, heading to Madison, Mississippi, for three days of play starting Monday.  

