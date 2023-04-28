JMU men’s golf wrapped up its season with a T-8 finish at the Sun Belt Championship Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s what you need to know:
JMU entered the tournament coming off a fifth place finish out of 13 teams at the Mountaineer Invitational.
After two rounds of play, the Dukes sat ninth out of 14 teams. Freshman Owen Kose led for the Dukes and sat T-10 out of 65 golfers.
The Dukes finished T-8 after finishing with a team score of 886 (+22) on the par-72 course. JMU carded its highest team score of 301 in its final round.
JMU needed to place within the top four in order to advance to the semi final round of match play Thursday. JMU sat in the middle of the pack through the three rounds played, placing its highest after round one at seventh.
Kose led for the Dukes overall, ending his first season with a T-12 finish. The freshman carded scores of 73-70-74 (+1) across his three rounds.
The Dukes now set their sights on preparing for their 2023 fall campaign.