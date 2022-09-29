JMU men’s golf finished ninth out of 17 teams at the JT Poston Invitational from Sept. 26-27. Sophomore Daniel Cheng finished the tournament tied for 24th among 93 golfers, leading the Dukes with 217 strokes — 4-over-par 213.
The Dukes started the tournament with identical scores in the first two rounds, finishing both with 297 strokes — 13-over-par 284. Cheng started the tournament with a par 71 in the first round, helping him tie for seventh. But a 75-stroke performance in the second round — 4-over-par 71 — led to him falling 23 spots in the standings. He ended the day tied for 30th.
In the third round, JMU finished with their best performance of the tournament. Their 283 strokes propelled the Dukes to a ninth-place finish. Cheng rebounded with his second par 71 of the tournament to finish tied for 24th.
JMU will next travel to the Georgia State Invitational from Oct. 3-4.
JMU final leaderboard
Daniel Cheng: T24, 71-75-71
Owen Kose: T35, 75-73-72
Vädav Tichý: T43, 77-75-69
Nick Schlickenrieder: T45, 74-77-71
Alexander d’Aurelle: T83, 79-74-78