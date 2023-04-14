JMU men’s golf placed fourth out of eight competing teams at the Stitch Intercollegiate on Tuesday. Due to inclement weather the event was reduced to two rounds of play, both held on Tuesday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course. JMU carded a team score of 591 (+23) on the par-71 course.
Redshirt senior Nick Schlickenrieder led the Dukes overall, placing T-11 out of 61 golfers. Schlickenrieder shot a 74 in round one to position himself T-19, and was able to climb up eight spots after carding a 69 (-2) in round two. Schlickenrieder was one stroke shy of finishing within the top 10 of all golfers.
Freshman pair Owen Kose and Václav Tichý placed T-32 together. Kose shot a 76 in his opening round and improved to a 73 in round two. Tichý started the day shooting a 72 in round one, but added five strokes to card a 77 in his second round.
Sophomore Daniel Cheng trailed the freshman duo by just two places, finishing T-34. Cheng shot a 76 in round one and then a 74 in round two, shaving off two strokes.
Junior Alexandre D'Aurelle was unable to compete in round two after sustaining an injury. The junior shot a 79 in his one round of play.
Sophomore Kyle Kushnir competed as an individual for the Dukes, shooting a 74 in the opening round and a 78 in round two. The sophomore placed T-41.
JMU placed above Sun Belt competitors Appalachian State and Georgia State. The Mountaineers placed sixth with a team score of 597 (+29) and the Panthers finished with a score of 600 (+32).
The Dukes look to prepare for their last regular season event as they head to Bridgeport, West Virginia, for the Mountaineer Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.