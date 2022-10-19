JMU men’s golf spent its weekend at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate in Raleigh, North Carolina, where it finished eighth out of 14 teams with a score of 877 — 13-over-par 864. Freshman Owen Kose finished with a team best score of 214 — two-under-par 216 — finishing tied for 12th out of 84 golfers.
JMU started the tournament tied for 10th with a score of 295 in the first round — 7-over-par 288. The Dukes jumped to ninth place, 294, in the second, then to eighth with a score of 288 in the third.
Kose put together another consistent performance, finishing with scores of 73, 71 and 70, respectively, across the three rounds. The best single-round performance from the Dukes came from sophomore Daniel Cheng, who finished strong in the third with a 68-stroke performance to finish tied for 33rd.
JMU will travel to the Furman Intercollegiate in Greenville, South Carolina, for its last tournament of the fall season.
JMU final leaderboard
Owen Kose: T12, 73-71-70
Nick Schlickenrieder: T24, 73-70-77
Daniel Cheng: T33, 77-77-68
Vädav Tichý: T46, 75-76-73
Kyle Kushnir: T71, 74-78-78