JMU men’s golf began its spring season at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico on Feb. 27-March 1. The Dukes finished fifth among13 teams, including an individual fourth-place finish for senior Ignacio Montero, the fifth top-five finish of his career.
The Dukes ended the first of their three rounds with 285 strokes, led by Montero’s 67-stroke performance, putting him in fourth place. Senior Neal Shipley finished the first round tied for 31st with 72 strokes, the second best on the team.
In the second round, the Dukes had 286 strokes, one worse than the previous day, but still improved to sixth place. Freshman Daniel Cheng shot up the leaderboard, as his 68-stroke performance — a five-stroke improvement — moved him from 41st to 16th place.
On the last day of the event, JMU finished with an impressive performance, matching its season best with a 277-stroke round, vaulting the Dukes into the top five. Montero led the team with a 68-stroke performance, finishing fourth in the tournament.
Redshirt junior Nick Schlickenrieder shot a personal tournament-best 69 strokes to move into the top 25, tied with Shipley.
The Dukes travel to Opelika, Alabama, next weekend to compete in the Tiger Invitational, from March 6 to March 8.
Score Card
Ignacio Montero: 4th, 67-72-68 (-11)
Daniel Cheng: T-12, 73-68-70 (-7)
Neal Shipley: T-25, 72-73-70 (-1)
Nick Schlickenrieder: T-25, 73-73-69 (-1)
Ignacio de Pineda: 76-77-79 (+15)
George Heath (competing as an individual) 73rd: 74-74,79 (+11)
