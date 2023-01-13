JMU graduate guard Takal Molson stumbles over a loose ball in the Dukes' 106-43 win over Gallaudet on Dec. 10. Molson had two looks on final-second inbound plays to beat South Alabama on Jan. 12, but he and the Dukes fell short against the Jaguars, 63-62, and dropped to 11-7 (2-3 Sun Belt).