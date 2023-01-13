JMU men’s basketball suffered its third straight Sun Belt Conference loss Thursday night in a nail-biter versus South Alabama, 63-62, on the road, bringing the Dukes to 11-7 (2-3 Sun Belt).
The Jaguars had the upper hand for most of the game. South Alabama took the lead with 14:44 left in the first half and never gave it back. The Jaguars went into halftime up 33-24 and stretched their lead to as much as 13 before JMU started to come back.
The Dukes shrunk the lead down to one with 45 seconds left but failed to capitalize in the final seconds on two consecutive inbound plays with under eight seconds to play.
Redshirt sophomore guard Terrance Edwards led the Dukes with 20 points and grabbed six rebounds. South Alabama graduate center Kevin Samuel led both teams in rebounds with nine and scored eight points.
JMU heads home to play Georgia Southern on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. South Alabama will stay home to play Louisiana the same day at 3 p.m.