After competing in the inaugural Naples Invitational last week, JMU men’s basketball traveled two hours to Boca Raton to battle Florida Atlantic University (FAU). The Dukes emerged victorious over the Owls, 69-65.
Freshman center Vladislav Golden began the game with a dunk for FAU — then JMU grabbed the lead and didn’t relinquish it for the rest of the half. The Owls kept it close, preventing the Dukes from pulling away. A free throw by FAU freshman forward Giancarlo Rosado with nine seconds left made it a three-point game, and JMU went into the half up 34-31.
The game remained close throughout the second half. The Dukes had a 12-0 run to go ahead by double digits, but the Owls answered with an 11-0 run to make it tight again. JMU had an answer, never letting FAU tie it up or take the lead down the stretch.
FAU freshman guard Alijah Martin made a 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left to bring FAU within two, but JMU graduate guard Charles Falden sank two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to put the game away, moving JMU to 6-2 and dropping FAU to 3-4 — all of JMU’s Division I wins have been by five points or less.
Falden was JMU’s only double-digit scorer with 17 points. Redshirt junior guard Jalen Hodge scored nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from beyond the 3-point line. Redshirt freshman guard and North Dakota transfer Tyree Ihenacho made his JMU debut; he scored two points and picked up a pair of rebounds and assists.
The Owls play Stetson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Dukes return home and play Eastern Mennonite on Thursday at 7 p.m.
