In its first road trip of the season, JMU men’s basketball blitzed Buffalo in a 97-62 win. While the Dukes didn’t shoot the ball at a high clip, a stifling defense that forced 30 turnovers led the way in the blowout victory.
JMU initially jumped out to a double-digit lead off a 15-2 run early in the first half, and kept a cushion of 10 points or more for the rest of the game. The Dukes took a 40-24 lead into halftime.
Redshirt senior guard Vado Morse led the way in scoring for JMU with 22 points while adding 4 assists and 3 steals. Graduate forward Alonzo Sule did damage down low with 14 points and 7 rebounds with 10-of-10 shooting from the foul line.
For JMU, it's its first road win by 30 points or more since 1976, when it defeated Saint Leo, 105-73. This is also the first time in program history the Dukes have scored 90 or more points in their first three games.
The second of six straight road games is up next for JMU as it travels to play Howard on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.