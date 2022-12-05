As part of a hot start to last year’s men’s basketball season, JMU made program history with its first win against U.Va. in a 52-49 victory at home.
Now at 7-2 this season, the Dukes aim for a sequel.
Coming off Friday’s emphatic 97-80 win over Eastern Kentucky, JMU sets its sights on another road matchup against an ACC opponent. After already dueling with then-No. 1 North Carolina — a matchup they lost 80-64 — on Nov. 20, the Dukes are tasked with the No. 3 Cavaliers.
A rematch from last season’s thriller that ended in students storming the court has its similarities and differences. The Cavaliers return all five starters from last year’s tilt.
However, U.Va. head coach Tony Bennett’s same starting five that yielded a 21-14 regular season record and an NIT Tournament appearance last season is on pace to exceed those marks in 2022-23.
Graduate guard Kihei Clark is back for his fifth season facilitating Bennett’s offense. In his last two games, Clark dropped 16 points in a 70-68 win against Michigan on Nov. 29 and 18 in the Hoos’ 62-57 win over Florida State four days later.
In the press conference after defeating Eastern Kentucky, JMU head coach Mark Byington said matchups against Clark and the rest of U.Va. are what the Dukes thrive in, and he hopes to rise to the occasion at the John Paul Jones Arena.
“I heard an announcer the other night say that [U.Va.] might have the best backcourt in the ACC — I would agree with it,” Byington said. “They are playing terrific. So it’s a challenge. We like challenges.”
Ahead of this challenge, Byington will get redshirt sophomore guard Tyree Ihenacho, who saw his first game action of 2022-23 in the win against the Colonels, back from injury. Ihenacho eased into Friday’s game with 11 minutes on the floor. He battled multiple injuries last season but played 14 minutes against the Hoos.
Now, Ihenacho and co. are tasked with going up against a drastically pace of play than the Dukes faced against Eastern Kentucky. Both the Dukes and Colonels tried to get out in transition Friday, compared to playing a U.Va. team that plays at a slower, more defensive tempo.
Graduate transfer forward Mezie Offurum said that despite these two paces of play at different ends of the spectrum, JMU will play its brand of basketball, regardless of who’s on the other side.
“We’re versatile,” Offurum said. “But … we want to play our way of making it a track meet. So they’re going to have to adjust to us more than us to them.”
Through nine games, the Dukes are averaging 93.3 points a game and shooting 52.7% from the field. The 7-0 Hoos, with two top-25 wins under their belt so far, are holding opponents to just 59 points per game, which is No. 23 in the country, and only 43% shooting.
U. Va. opened as a 12-point betting favorite according to BetMGM, who are 3-4 against the spread (ATS) this season. The Dukes are 6-1 ATS with the lone loss against North Carolina.
Playing an in-state rival such as the Cavaliers provides excitement, especially for the players who grew up in Virginia — on being redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden.
For the Roanoke, Virginia, native, Wooden said games against schools like U.Va. mean a little bit more because of all the talk from his hometown area. He celebrated with hometown friends after upsetting the Cavaliers last year, and he said he hopes to do it again.
“Being from Virginia, that was big time to get back home and tell your friends that you beat U.Va.,” Wooden said. “So they’re gonna get my 100% game, and I’m sure we’re gonna get everyone else’s 100% game.”