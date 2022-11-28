The Dukes will leave Savannah, Georgia, adding both a win and a loss to their record after suffering a close defeat to Valparaiso, 81-79 in overtime, falling to 6-2 on the season. Both sides traded baskets all afternoon, but the Beacons ultimately prevailed through tough defense and key rebounding.
Redshirt sophomore guard Terrence Edwards led the team in scoring with 21 points, rebounds with six and shot 60% from the field. Graduate transfer guard Takal Molson also provided a spark off the bench, scoring 18 points and converting a game-tying basket as time winded down in the second half to force the game into overtime.
The Dukes had the largest lead of the game with six points at the 5:50 mark in the first half. The teams were inseparable with 11 lead changes throughout. The score remained close all game, but the Beacons outshot the Dukes’ in both quality and quantity, attempting 66 field goals to JMU’s 54 while converting 50% from the field compared to the Dukes’ 41%.
JMU is back at the Atlantic Union Bank Center after culminating its six-game road stretch Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. versus Eastern Kentucky. The Dukes beat the Colonels 79-78 last season. Then, the Dukes have another rematch from last year Dec. 6 against No. 5 U.Va. in Charlottesville.