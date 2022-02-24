JMU men’s basketball fell to Towson on the road Wednesday, 84-65. Three of Towson’s starters managed to score double digits, propelling the Tigers to victory.
Towson’s offense started hot, ending the first half up 15 points. The Tigers went 47.1% from the field and 41.2% from behind the arc, while JMU went 39.3% in field goals and 28.6% from three. The halftime score was 46-31.
In the second half, the Dukes managed to keep pace with the Tigers but were unable to close the gap. JMU redshirt freshman guard Terrance Edwards finished the game with 17 points, but he was outscored by Towson’s leading scorer, junior forward Charles Thompson, who finished the game with 22 points.
The Dukes fall to 15-13 (6-11 CAA), while the Tigers improve to 22-7 (13-3 CAA). They’ll meet again Saturday in Harrisonburg for the Dukes’ final game of the season.
