JMU men’s basketball lost to Texas State, 63-62, on Thursday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
In a tight contest, neither team led by more than eight points throughout the game. Both teams’ field-goal percentages were under 50% in the low-scoring affair.
JMU didn’t score a field goal in the last 3:12 but gained a 62-61 edge with just 1:05 remaining thanks to four free throws via three Texas State personal fouls. JMU lost that lead after two personal fouls of its own led to two made free throws by senior guard Drue Drinnon for Texas State, giving the Bobcats the lead and, three seconds later, the win.
Graduate forward Mezie Offurum led the Dukes in scoring with 19 points and grabbed six rebounds. JMU graduate forward Alonzo Sule, who played at Texas State from 2017-2021, logged eight points and six rebounds against his former team.
JMU stays in Harrisonburg to play Appalachian State on Saturday at 8 p.m. Texas State heads to South Alabama for a matchup against the Jaguars the same day at 7 p.m.