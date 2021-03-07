It was a historic season for the Dukes, but it all came crumbling down in a 72-71 loss in the CAA championship quarterfinals. A year after the heartbreaking loss to Elon in the 2020 CAA tournament, JMU’s demons get the best of it in Harrisonburg,
“It’s a very hard end to a memorable season,” JMU head coach Mark Byington said. “I feel bad for the guys, it’s abrupt, you’re going and you put a lot into this … and you just don’t think about the ending.”
Elon was a trend in JMU athletics this past weekend and is never an easy opponent for the Dukes. After a comeback victory for JMU football March 6, men’s basketball noticed the same pattern, and unlike their fellow Dukes, fell to the Phoneix to put an end to Byington’s first season.
The Phoenix took the first lead of the game and held the lead for six minutes. The game looked like it would take the same pattern as the previous matchup, which saw the Dukes come back after a slow start, 70-61.
Atlantic Union Bank Center is home to the Dukes though, and JMU made that known. The Dukes picked up an 11-0 run to regain the lead, fostered by freshman guard Justin Amadi and redshirt junior Vado Morse’s four points each, halfway through the first half. With the lead at 17-13 for JMU, it was ready to handle everything Elon threw at it.
Unlike the last matchup vs. Elon, JMU didn’t start slow. Morse racked up seven points in the matchup as the Dukes ran with a 17-3 run through a six-minute period.
Elon crawled back into the game after being down 27-16 at a point. JMU slipped up and took penalties, including a technical foul taken by senior guard Zach Jacobs. Though the officiating was questionable, the Dukes still took the lead into halftime, 39-29 after an Amadi slam dunk at the buzzer.
“You hate it when you get to situations where basketball is played a certain way throughout the year and somethings different at tournament games,” Byington said. “It was bad timing.”
Mark Byington: "Saying And-one is a technical?"Official: "It is today."Real quotes. https://t.co/WIhluP8lWD— Shane Mettlen (@Shane_DNRSports) March 7, 2021
Amadi had a team high of 13 points through the first 20 minutes, followed by Morse with nine. Sophomore guard Hunter McIntosh led the Phoenix with 10 points, though Elon struggled to score from the field, only banking eight baskets on 27 attempts.
The second half started as the Amadi show. The Dukes carried in the momentum they took from the first stanza and ran with it during the entire frame. JMU pulled away more and more as the half progressed and before the halfway point was reached, Amadi had a new career high of 19 points.
The Phoenix didn’t quit, and that’s how the last fourth of the game went. Elon went on a run and stormed back from being down 42-56 and shortened the lead to five. McIntosh’s point count hit 17 and the Dukes needed to be big to survive the surge.
“We’ve had some lumps but we always keep fighting this year,” Elon head coach Mike Schrage said. “We got down, we kept fighting and that’s just who this group is.”
JMU crumbled in the last seven minutes. Elon made the game too close for comfort and crawled within two of the lead and the back and forth action bled into the final five minutes of regulation. It was a nail-biter, and with 1:14 left, Elon took the lead, 68-66, with a free throw on another JMU technical foul. After an Elon foul, JMU tied the game with a minute to go.
The last 30 seconds felt like an eternity for JMU nation, as Elon pulled ahead by two with 30 seconds to go. After some tough, questionable calls and a hail mary by Morse, JMU watched its lead fade away and fell to the No. 8 seed Phoenix, 72-71, in a heartbreaking loss.
“They had us in the first half,” Elon senior forward Simon Wright said. “In the locker room though we never stopped believing, we had full belief the whole game that we were gonna win the game.”
Amadi and Morse both finished with a team-high 21 points in the game. McIntosh had 24 points on the day, a team high, as well as nine rebounds.
“Justin [Amadi] kinda came out like this his first game of the year,” Byington said. “He was his athletic self, big heart … for him to do this on this stage in a tournament game is difficult and it says a lot for him.”
JMU’s season concludes at its home court and will prepare for next season. Elon advances to play Hofstra in the semi-finals March 8 at 6 p.m. in Harrisonburg.
