JMU entered a new era of men’s basketball last season. The Dukes opened the Atlantic Union Bank Center and played their first season under head coach Mark Byington. This season, JMU steps into another new era — the first full season without star guard Matt Lewis, who graduated and now plays professionally in the NBA G League.
“I think people don’t understand everything Matt Lewis brought to the table,” head coach Mark Byington said. “What we got from Matt Lewis is intangibles, the leadership; we got plenty of guys who can score the basketball on this team and plenty of guys who can play and are talented, but [the intangibles] are the main thing we need to replace with him.”
Lewis established himself as one of the most successful players in program history during his time in Harrisonburg. He finished third in JMU history in points and eighth in assists, and he was the first JMU player to ever be named All-CAA in three different seasons. He also won the CAA Player of the Year award as a senior.
JMU got a taste of what the post-Lewis era would be like at the end of the season, when he took an injury versus Hofstra on Feb. 14 and had to miss the final two games of the year. Despite the fact that JMU lost both games, Byington said he saw positives from that short span of time that can translate to this season.
“We lost both those games, so that wasn’t good, but at the same time, we were highly competitive and could’ve won both of them,” Byington said. “We got a chance to look at some things, see how some guys were.”
For Byington and many of the returning players from last year, they got to be with Lewis for just one season. Despite this short time together, redshirt junior guard Vado Morse and redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland said Lewis’ impact was apparent both on and off the court.
“Matt is pretty much an everyday guy — in practice, he brings it every day,” Morse said. “We just need someone who can bring that type of energy towards that, and hopefully that’ll be me.”
But a team’s are more than its star player; several other players stepped up to help propel the Dukes to their first regular season CAA championship since 2015. JMU gained a big addition from its bench, which was responsible for around 30% of the scoring last year.
“Obviously, [Lewis] is a big hole to fill, but it’s not going to be one person,” Strickland said. “It’s just going to be our whole group of guys just filling in, everybody taking from every aspect of what he did and putting it all together.”
The Dukes got a big boost from their freshman class in 2020-21. Strickland made a splash in his collegiate debut, breaking the JMU and CAA record with 10 steals, and he provided key defensive energy throughout the year.
Guard/forward Terrence Edwards became one of the most complete players for JMU. Other than Lewis, Edwards was the only Duke to score at least 100 points, collect at least 80 rebounds and dish out 30 assists last season.
Forward Justin Amadi also became a high-flyer for the Dukes, who will provide a physical paint presence for JMU in the future.
“I think one of the things I’ve grown with is just maturing,” Strickland said. “I think toward the end of the year, people could see I slowed down. I figured out the pace of the game, and I just look to build on that this year.”
With Lewis gone, JMU will need to replace its go-to scorer for the past couple of seasons, and statistically, Morse seems like a likely candidate to fill that spot. In the two games without Lewis last season, Morse scored 46 points. Morse said Lewis made him a better scorer and more confident on the offensive end.
“Lewis kind of helped me because the attention was primarily on him early in the season, and then he kind of made me get involved,” Morse said. “He knew what I could do on the offensive end, I can create off the dribble and create for him as well. It was kind of like a ‘one-two punch’ with me and him — it was great.”
Even though Lewis is no longer physically in the locker room, both Morse and Strickland said his presence will still be apparent there.
“His presence will still be felt because everyone can see if you come to the CAA, you can make it,” Morse said. “He’s like my big brother; he calls me everyday, and he just gives me tips and advice, you know, to keep the guys going.”
Byington said the Dukes’ focus is ahead of them and what they have now instead of what they lost.
“Our roster is so much different [from last year],” Byington said. “Very rarely do we even talk about last season; it’s this team, it’s this identity, it’s this journey with this team, and that’s what’s gonna make it fun.”
