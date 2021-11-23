In a game that came down to defense, JMU men’s basketball took on Wright State on the second day of the Naples Invitational. Despite little offense in the first half, the Dukes started the second on a 10-0 scoring run and defeated the Raiders 78-76.
JMU fell behind early. The Dukes couldn’t make their layups, and everything was going well for Wright State — junior guard Tanner Holden had 16 points, and redshirt junior forward Grant Basile was just on his heels at 15.
JMU cut the deficit to 10 thanks to a late-half push. The Raiders led 46-36 heading into the break, and the Dukes were 14-for-37 from the field and 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.
JMU shined early in the second half — the Dukes opened on a 10-0 run. JMU graduate guard Charles Falden bounced back from a scoreless first half to a seven-point second, and the Dukes quickly tied the game. From there, each squad exchanged leads. It took time to break through, but the Dukes took their first lead of the day with 10:49 to go.
JMU took a six-point lead with five minutes to go via a strong defensive stand, but Wright State rallied and scored five unanswered points to cut the deficit to one at 75-74.
Falden hit a 3-pointer with under 90 seconds left. When JMU’s defense took the ball away from the Raiders on their possession, the Dukes forced Wright State to foul, and its last-second effort to tie the game came up short.
Redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi fouled out in the second half but still led the Dukes with 16 points. Falden was 3-for-4 in field goals and had seven points in the win, while graduate guard Takal Molson finished with 11 points and 1-for-2 on 3-pointers.
Holden finished with a team-high 25 points for Wright State, followed by Basile’s 19. Holden was 10-for-13 in field goals and perfect from behind the arc and at the line. Basile and junior guard Trey Calvin both had a team-high six rebounds in the loss.
JMU plays Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., with the opponent to be determined. Wright State also plays tomorrow with the time and opponent to be determined based on how the rest of the Naples Invitational plays out.
