The Dukes preceded tomorrow’s two-game slate at the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Georgia, with a tune-up win Friday over Coastal Georgia, 100-54.
After Coastal Georgia started the game 5-0, the Dukes went on a 7-0 run to take the lead, which they never relinquished. JMU’s depth shined in the matchup, with freshman guard Xavier Brown leading the Dukes in scoring with 17 points off the bench.
JMU redshirt junior forward Julien Wooden also scored 15 points in a reserve role. JMU capped off the performance with a 15-0 run over the last 4:19 to put a cap on the 46-point victory.
JMU will stay in Savannah for the next two days to face South Dakota State and Valparaiso; JMU has no other games slated at the Hostilo Community Classic. After that, it’ll face South Dakota State Saturday at noon.