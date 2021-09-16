JMU men’s basketball head coach Mark Byington announced the Dukes’ complete nonconference schedule Thursday afternoon. JMU had revealed matchups against in-state opponents Old Dominion (Nov. 13), George Mason (Nov. 19), Virginia (Dec. 7) and Radford (Dec. 11) over the summer.
Three of the Dukes’ first four games are at home. After the contest against George Mason, JMU travels to Naples, Florida, for the Naples Invitational. The Dukes will play three games in three days, competing against Kent State on Nov. 22 and then against teams to be determined Nov. 23 and 24. The Dukes then close their trip to the Sunshine State with a battle against Florida Atlantic on Nov. 28.
JMU returns home for three games, playing Eastern Mennonite on Dec. 2 before battles against No. 15 U. Va and Radford. JMU wraps up its nonconference schedule with road matches at Morgan State on Dec. 21 and Penn on Dec. 28.
The Dukes’ CAA schedule begins New Year’s Eve with a game at Towson. JMU’s entire slate isn’t fully complete and will be announced on a future date. All dates are subject to change.
