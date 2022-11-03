DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, has produced over 20 NBA players in school history. Over the summer, JMU snagged 6-foot-9 forward Jerrell Roberson.
“Jerrell’s an athletic big with good hands,” JMU men’s basketball coach Mark Byington said. “One of the adjustments for freshmen coming into college is that the game moves so fast … and what I’ve noticed the last two weeks is that he’s getting better and better.”
Roberson, a computer information sciences (CIS) major, hails in the footsteps of other DeMatha graduates such as NBA stars Victor Oladipo and Markelle Fultz. He helped lead DeMatha to the 2020 WCAC championship and an undefeated 2021 season on 66% shooting from the field.
Roberson comes in as one of the tallest players the team — taller than anyone last season — as 6-foot-8 forward Julien Wooden was the tallest player the Dukes could put on the floor.
Now, his height is coming in to prioritize his role above all else.
“I’m looking to contribute in any way that I can,” Roberson said. “I know I’ve got a lot to prove as a freshman, but I’m looking to learn and get better every day.”
Byington said he has no plans to set expectations or limits on Roberson this season. As the freshman continues to show improvement, Byington said, it’ll be exciting to see the level he’s on come December.
Fellow teammate and CIS major graduate forward Alonzo Sule feels Roberson is beginning to pick up on things from listening to not only his coach, but the older players as well.
“If he continues to play hard and run and just listen to what coach is saying,” Sule said, “it’s gonna be exciting for his future here at JMU.”
Sule recognizes Roberson tries to learn and improve more every day, he said. He said he’s taught Roberson that “hustle negates mistakes” and believes that if he continues to grow and improve on the level he is as a freshman, he’ll be exceptional this season.
But even now, the head coach is already noticing a trait that freshmen don’t always bring.
“He picks up on things really quickly,” Byington said. “One of the best things he has is just his IQ of being able to make a mistake and learn from it and go on to be able to process it and not make the mistake again.”
Byington said Roberson comes in with natural ability, too.
“If he just keeps growing day to day,” Byington said, “I know he’s going to be a great player in his career, but I think he’s going to help us this year.”
Roberson said he understands Byington’s coaching style is more intense and defense-oriented than his high school’s, but he’s slowly overcoming the challenges of change and adjustment required to be the best he can.
Roberson said watching film and taking time to talk to Byington allows him to slowly overcome the challenges of a new team. The greatest help so far has been “having coach in my ear 24/7.”
Having to wait two years behind the upperclassmen to play in high school has made Roberson resilient, he said, and he wants to apply this to his game by staying patient and trying to outwork everyone on the court.
Roberson also feels he’s able to come into the team adding a new sense of versatility, especially as a tall presence near the basket.
“He’s long,” Sule said. “He can add some shot blocking in the mix, he’s running, and for his size he can run pretty good, so he’s definitely bringing some of those intangibles to the team.”
Roberson has been forced to increase the physicality of his play, going against teammates who “try to bully him” and challenge him in practice every day, Byington said. Roberson’s learning to not back down in those battles against the likes of Sule and redshirt sophomore forward Justin Amadi during practice, Byington said.
At the same time as “bullying” him, the team members have done their best to make Roberson feel like a member of the family early on and help him understand they’re all connected and at JMU to win, which means pushing him to be the best player he can be in practice — “we want the best for him,” Sule said.
Roberson said he’s not worried about a jam-packed Atlantic Bank Union Center throwing him off this season. Once his head’s in the game, he doesn’t pay attention to what’s around him.
In the months the team has spent together, Roberson has already made a new home.
“Everyone’s really close, and it shows; it’s like a family here,” Roberson said.