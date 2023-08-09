Women's tennis celebrating

JMU women’s tennis celebrates over its 6-1 win over Richmond on Jan. 29. Most recently, both JMU tennis released their fall tournament slates on Tuesday.

JMU men’s and women’s tennis both released their respective fall tournament schedules on Tuesday.

 

JMU men’s tennis

  • UNCG Fall Invitational in Greensboro, N.C. (Sept. 15-17)

  • NYCC College Invitational in Norfolk (Sept. 22-24)

  • River City Tennis Open in Richmond (Oct. 6-8)

  • ITA Atlantic Regional Championship in Lynchburg, Va. (Oct. 11-16)

  • ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, Calif. (Nov. 1-5)*

  • Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Nov. 3-5)

*After the regionals are competed, the regional doubles champions, singles champions and any other player who qualifies after applying for entry will compete in the ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 1-5).

JMU women’s tennis

  • Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Va. (Sept. 15-17)

  • Elon Fall Invitational in Elon, N.C. (Sept. 22-24)

  • ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C. (Sept. 30-Oct. 8)**

  • Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown, W.V. (Oct. 6-8)

  • ITA Atlantic Regional Championships in Lynchburg (Oct. 11-16)

  • ITA National Fall Championships San Diego (Nov. 1-5)**

**Like the men, individual players can apply to qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 1-5), in addition to the ITA All-American Championships earlier in the season (Sept. 30-Oct. 8).

 

Last spring, JMU men’s tennis finished 12-10 (3-5 Sun Belt), before being eliminated by Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Championship quarterfinals. JMU women’s tennis finished 15-8 (9-1 Sun Belt), falling to Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Championship match. This year, the women’s side will be led by first-year head coach Tyson Thomas after Shelley Jaudon departed to take the helm at Kentucky.

