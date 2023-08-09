JMU men’s and women’s tennis both released their respective fall tournament schedules on Tuesday.
JMU men’s tennis
UNCG Fall Invitational in Greensboro, N.C. (Sept. 15-17)
NYCC College Invitational in Norfolk (Sept. 22-24)
River City Tennis Open in Richmond (Oct. 6-8)
ITA Atlantic Regional Championship in Lynchburg, Va. (Oct. 11-16)
ITA National Fall Championships in San Diego, Calif. (Nov. 1-5)*
Wake Forest Invitational in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Nov. 3-5)
*After the regionals are competed, the regional doubles champions, singles champions and any other player who qualifies after applying for entry will compete in the ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 1-5).
JMU women’s tennis
Wahoowa Invitational in Charlottesville, Va. (Sept. 15-17)
Elon Fall Invitational in Elon, N.C. (Sept. 22-24)
ITA All-American Championships in Cary, N.C. (Sept. 30-Oct. 8)**
Martha Thorn Invitational in Morgantown, W.V. (Oct. 6-8)
ITA Atlantic Regional Championships in Lynchburg (Oct. 11-16)
ITA National Fall Championships San Diego (Nov. 1-5)**
**Like the men, individual players can apply to qualify for the ITA National Fall Championships (Nov. 1-5), in addition to the ITA All-American Championships earlier in the season (Sept. 30-Oct. 8).
Last spring, JMU men’s tennis finished 12-10 (3-5 Sun Belt), before being eliminated by Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Championship quarterfinals. JMU women’s tennis finished 15-8 (9-1 Sun Belt), falling to Old Dominion in the Sun Belt Championship match. This year, the women’s side will be led by first-year head coach Tyson Thomas after Shelley Jaudon departed to take the helm at Kentucky.