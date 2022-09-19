The fall tournament season began this past weekend for both tennis teams at JMU. The men went to the UNC Greensboro fall invitational, and the women competed at the Elon fall invitational. Both freshmen and upperclassmen picked up wins for both teams this weekend.
Three women’s tennis players advance to finals of different singles flights
The Dukes saw success in both singles and doubles action throughout the weekend. In the gold flight, redshirt senior Daniela Voloh defeated UNCG redshirt sophomore Arina Babkova 6-0, 6-1 and Norfolk State freshman Aleksandra Evdokimova 6-1, 6-0, en route to the finals. Despite taking the first set in the finals, Voloh fell to Charlotte’s senior Kaayva Sawhney 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.
Hayley Glen and Reka Matko also reached the finals of their flights. In the Owens flight, Matko picked up wins against UNCG’s junior Juliana Craft 6-2, 6-1 and ETSU’s graduate student Yunen Elizarraras 6-1, 6-3. Just like Voloh, Glen went up a set before falling in the finals to Elon’s sophomore Miray Konar, 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.
In the Acorn flight, Glen found her way in the final after defeating UNCG freshman Ella Olexa 6-3, 6-2 and UNC Asheville junior Kendall Byers 6-3, 6-3. Glen fell to NC A&T sophomore Isabella Romanichen 6-1, 6-0.
The women return to action Sept. 30, when part of the team will head to Lynchburg, Virginia, for the Liberty Hidden Dual, and the rest of the team will compete in the Bedford Cup at the University of Maryland.
Men’s tennis racks up wins in both singles and doubles
In doubles matches to start the weekend, sophomore Edson Sanchez and freshman Julian Lozano defeated Davidson’s team of junior Maxwell Kachkarov and senior William Clark 6-2. The two other doubles wins came from the team of freshman Aathreya Mahesh and sophomore Youssef Sadek and the team of graduate student Canon Secord and Sanchez.
Mahesh and Sadek defeated Richmond graduate John Walsh and freshman Davis Wiley 6-3, while Sanchez and Secord picked up a 7-5 win over Richmond junior Sebastian Miano and freshman Mark Taranov 7-5.
In singles, senior Holden Koons went 3-0 on the weekend, and Lozano added his first two singles wins of his career. Koons first defeated Gardner Webb junior Eduardo Dias 6-3, 6-2, while Lozano also defeated a Bulldog in his 3-6, 6-4, 1-0(8) win against sophomore Numa Lemieux-Monette.
Koons’ other two victories came through super-tiebreakers, as he defeated UNC Asheville senior Harry Thursfield 6-3, 5-7, 1-0(5) and Campbell sophomore Damien Nezar 6-3, 3-6, 1-0(7). Lozano rounded out his weekend with a 6-0, 6-3 victory against Campbell junior Benjamin Maes.
Next weekend, the men will send some players to compete in the Richmond City UTR Open at VCU, while the rest of the team will compete in the Elon Fall Invitational.