Taurus Jones readied for the snap, farthest to the right on the line of scrimmage of JMU’s defense.
He’s normally about five yards behind his defensive line, filling holes in the run game and dropping into coverage on a pass — a key cog in JMU’s FBS debut win.
This time, though, the redshirt sophomore linebacker wasn’t behind his defensive line. He was gearing up to blitz the quarterback.
Middle Tennessee, down 28-0 early in the third quarter Saturday in its own territory, needed a spark. Jones’ linebacker counterpart, sophomore Jailin Walker, said defensive coordinator Bryant Haines told the unit to expect a trick play from MTSU coming out of halftime.
It came on 3rd-and-5: Blue Raiders redshirt senior quarterback Chase Cunningham took the snap and handed it off to his right. Now with the ball, sophomore running back Frank Peasant ran horizontal, then flipped the ball backward to the MTSU slot receiver, redshirt senior Yusef Ali, going the other way.
Ali met Jones. Then, Jones stole the football.
As Peasant tried flipping the ball backward to Ali, Jones maneuvered between the two Blue Raiders after beating their 301-pound left tackle. He tipped the ball to himself, securing JMU’s first turnover of the year — in Jones’ first start at linebacker of his career.
JMU’s defense held the Blue Raiders to 125 total yards, fewer than all but one of the Dukes’ games last fall, en route to a 44-7 win on Sept. 3.
The duo in the middle? Jones and Walker combined for 16 tackles, over 25% of the team’s total, in their first game starting together.
“Both our linebackers … they were all over the field,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Taurus [Jones] is still young in a lot of different ways, but very talented. Jailin Walker is a guy that's screwed in. It's kind of like, when you plug him in at the beginning of camp, he just goes and goes and goes.”
Jones and Walker, as redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu said postgame after MTSU, have "big shoes" to fill. Former JMU FCS All-American linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey (2017-21) racked up 116 total tackles in his final season in purple and gold. The other half of the linebacking core in 2021, sixth-year senior Kelvin Azanama (2016-21), logged 102 tackles and graduated.
The new-look linebacking tandem was supposed to be only half-new until four months ago. Jones looked to step in alongside Tucker-Dorsey, but then he transferred to Texas in late May.
Jones and Tucker-Dorsey seemed simpatico. They’re both from the “757” area in southeast Virginia, and Jones said in the spring he played Tucker-Dorsey in high school. He said he felt they’d “gel well” together this fall.
Shortly after Tucker-Dorsey’s departure, Cignetti tweeted a picture of Walker on May 18, signaling his faith in the sophomore linebacker. Walker said it brought a little bit of pressure, but he remained unfazed: “Pressure bursts pipes,” he said.
Walker said he learned from both Tucker-Dorsey and Azanama last fall to control the game instead of letting the game control him. His confidence has risen “play by play” since last season, he said.
Walker is still new to the spotlight. Shortly into his first press conference at JMU on Tuesday, he paused and asked to do a retake.
He leans on Jones, who he calls his big brother. Both are sophomores, but Jones is older, Walker said. As the 2021 linebackers taught Walker about control, Walker said Jones has taught him how to see plays before they happen — just like Jones did to MTSU’s reverse.
Jones, or “TJ,” as Walker calls him, supplies the aux cord for the whole locker room — “We bump, we dance, he gets us ‘crunk,’” Walker said.
“We just have that bond — we click,” he said. “I rely on him, he [relies] on me and we get the job done.”
For the two of them, Walker said there isn’t much of a difference between how he and Jones play versus Tucker-Dorsey and Azanama. Before Jones was his big brother, Walker said, the 2021 duo acted as mentors to both him and Jones.
But now, in 2022, veterans on JMU’s defense have taken notice of the new era in the middle of the defense.
“Honestly, they did really well,” Ukwu said. “They really stepped up, they were filling in gaps, it [is] really exciting to see how much better they’re gonna get throughout the entire season.”
Cignetti said he knew Jones was elite as a freshman — it was just a matter of keeping him healthy.
Jones hurt his knee in fall 2020 and again in spring 2021 but, in previous action, Cignetti said, Jones was playing like an all-conference player.
Fast forward 16 months later, at a new level of football with a new linebacking core spearheading the defense, Jones’ upside is “through the roof,” Cignetti said, akin to Walker.
“Jailin [Walker] just needed repetition — repetition is the mother of learning,” Cignetti said, “and we thought he had an outstanding future, and he had a really good first game.”
It’s the offense, namely graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio and redshirt senior Kris Thornton, collecting the Week 1 national awards and appearing on ESPN. On the other side of the ball, no matter the outside attention, Jones said, it’s JMU’s expectation to keep offenses out of the endzone.
Regardless of who’s on the field.
“I just feel like we have enough talent to be able to play,” Jones said. “When we get the reps, it’ll show.”