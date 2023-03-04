The goal was to sweep the week and continue building the resume — turns out it was an easy task for the Dukes.
After a win over No. 5 Maryland to open its home slate, No. 12 JMU lacrosse hosted Ohio State to close out its opening homestand. And in a “full team effort,” as described by Dukes’ head coach Shelley Klaes, JMU put on a dominant 16-7 win versus the Buckeyes, sweeping the Big 10 visitors this week.
“I think that we're looking to capitalize on an opportunity that we have,” Klaes said. “We knew that it was a tough February to have four games on the road in a month … But if we could do that, then we would be able to relish in our home games.”
It was another high-scoring affair for redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson, who notched her 15th career game scoring five or more goals. She led all scorers on both teams Saturday, but senior attacker Tai Jankowski followed closely behind with four goals. It was Jankowski’s third time with four goals this season.
The Dukes finished the game with eight scorers — their highest number so far this season. Klaes said a diverse array of goal-scorers helps “take the pressure off the big guns” and makes JMU harder to defend, especially in games where everyone is involved.
“Today seemed like my day where I contributed a lot,” Jankowski said. “But it's hard to say: It could be anyone's day, any other day.”
JMU continued rolling through the Ohio State defense, forcing the Buckeyes to pull their keeper, junior Regan Alexander, just before halftime. Meanwhile, JMU redshirt senior keeper Kat Buchanan held steady after her career-high 10-save performance Wednesday, saving six shots today for a .500 save percentage and making it the fifth straight game with only single-digit goals allowed.
“We enjoy being a juggernaut defensively for teams,” Klaes said. “I love our girls' willingness to adjust as the game goes on to literally lock down the opponents. They're getting frustrated with our defensive unit, and it's really wonderful to watch and see.”
Klaes said the most impressive thing about the win was completing the week, especially after taking down a top-five program at home. Peterson added that forgetting about the Maryland victory was a huge part of the Dukes’ preparation against Ohio State because losing Saturday would’ve hurt the momentum they’d just gained.
“'I'm really proud of our team’s to channel their energy in the right mindset and mind frame coming into this game,” Klaes said. “I think our ability to stay focused on the task at hand is a sign of an experienced program and an experienced team.”
The Dukes went on two major runs during the game, scoring four unanswered to start the second and then six straight goals throughout the second and third quarters. Jankowski and Peterson did most of their damage and gave the chance for a few bench players to join the action.
To put the stamp on the dominant performance, freshman Maddie Epke and Peterson helped win the draw control battle, 16-11, shut down Ohio State’s free-position shots (0-for-9) and turned on the running clock twice.
“We tried to make it a focus with this game,” Peterson said. “So it's great having Maddie and I being able to switch on and off and she's going.”
The Dukes improve to 5-1 and are riding a five-game winning streak heading into a one-game road trip against Liberty on March 8 at 5 p.m. The Buckeyes fall to 4-3 with a home game against Michigan on March 9 at 6 p.m.
“We're looking for two paths to the NCAA tournament,” Klaes said. “And I think that we can pick up Big 10, top-five programs and close out a whole week. I think it shows that there's no room for error.”