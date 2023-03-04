JMU baseball might not have the likes of Chase DeLauter and Travis Reifsnider in the batting order this spring, but that doesn't mean it's not maintaining production on offense. Staff writer Jackson Hephner details the Dukes' increased emphasis on "small ball," as while base-stealing has been a prominent part of the offense for a while, they've leaned on it more and are tied for 27th in the nation in stolen bases.