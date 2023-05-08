Prove it.
All dressed the same, the Dukes adorned custom purple and gold Nike shoes accompanied by a gray shirt with two words across the front in purple — prove it.
Three rows of JMU lacrosse players sat and watched the DI NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Selection Show as they awaited to see their name flash across the bracket Sunday evening.
JMU redshirt senior defender Rachel Matey and redshirt senior goalkeeper Kat Buchanan sat in the front row, filling the entire room with energy as they anticipated their fate.
The opponent? Army, a first-ever NCAA tournament selection and an unfamiliar team to the Dukes. If Shelley Klaes had one word to describe the matchup, she’d use the word “fresh.”
“It's a chance for us as coaches to dig,” Klaes said. “It's a chance for our athletes to get to a new conference, a new style. I know their coach well and I know she comes from a Syracuse model, so there's gonna be a lot of flash and a lot of flair.”
“They’re not intimidated,” JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes said. “They’re leading by example, and that’s what we're looking for.”
Klaes and members of the team guessed theteams they could play during commercial breaks, sharing potential bracket theories to help buy time. Buchanan shouted out teams like Boston College and Notre Dame as they continued to toss out predictions.
“I feel like our team's energy is always through the roof,” redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson said. “I mean, whoever's name popped up on that screen, we were going to be so excited for it.”
Finally, when JMU appeared on the board, the Dukes boomed. Fists pumped in the air as the team jumped up, yelling and clapping as their reaction was broadcast live during the show.
The Dukes are the No. 7 seed overall and were granted first-round home-field advantage along with a second round game at Sentara Park if they defeat Army on Friday at 2 p.m. This is only the fifth time in the program’s history that JMU was bracketed as a top eight team.
“I’m so grateful,” senior attacker Tai Jankowski said. “Not a lot of teams get the opportunity to be in this postseason. We're super stoked to be one of the teams out there, and we're home, so, you know, even better.”
Even though she was visibly fired up from the selection, first-time starter Buchanan was as cool as ice when asked about the potential second round opponent. She said that despite the potential opponents, JMU needed to take it one game at a time and focus on Friday before any other matchup.
“Drexel was a conference foe for a while and Maryland’s a team we see every year,” Buchanan said; the 11th seed Terrapins and Dragons are matching up on the other side of the bracket. “Having those two games swings in a weekend is definitely interesting when it comes to playoffs, but you’ve got to take care of that first game … You can try to anticipate a little ahead of time, but at the end of the day, it's all Army right now.”
Klaes said the players were rewarded with a day off Sunday followed by an atypical day off on Monday to help recover from the conference tournament and rigorous season schedule. Peterson said plenty of foam-rolling and ice baths will be on JMU agenda as they continue to recuperate from the weekend.
“In the postseason, you're wearing down a little bit,” Jankowski said. “Getting this time to relax and get our minds and bodies right is super important, so come Tuesday we’re ready to face Army.”
Junior midfielder Taylor Marchetti said that their conditioning last season was a “problem,” but then alluded to an essential improvement this season.
“This is the first we’ve gotten to host two games in one weekend,” Marchetti said. “Last year we didn’t get to do that going in’to the tournament, so we were really fatigued during the second game. I think this year our conditioning is a lot better, just in the offseason and preseason our strength and conditioning coach has done a great job.”
Coming off a 9-8 loss in the American Athletic Conference Championship to AAC No. 2-seeded Florida, multiple Dukes said they’re ready to work toward redemption.
“I'm thinking that this loss is probably the best thing that could have happened to us,” Jankowski said. “Now, we get to reflect on the game and move forward. Every loss is just an opportunity for growth; as awful as it is to receive a loss, we have another game, and that's all we’re focused on.”