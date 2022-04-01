JMU lacrosse redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson ran toward the goal and fired a shot, slotting the ball past Towson junior goalkeeper Carly Merlo. It was Peterson’s fifth goal of the game and 100th of her Dukes career, catapulting the Dukes (7-4, 1-0 CAA) to a 14-8 victory in the conference opener against Towson.
“It was very exciting, and I think in the beginning we rushed a couple things on attack, but we kind of pulled it together and found ourselves and executed,” Peterson said.
The two sides traded goals for the first 12 minutes of the game. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers were up 4-3. When junior attacker Gabby Garrett scored for Towson in the second quarter, the Tigers led 6-4.
The Dukes responded with a 10-0 run, holding Towson scoreless for over 36 minutes. Peterson scored four of her goals during the stretch, and sophomore attacker Katelyn Morgan added a hat trick. The Tigers netted a pair of goals in the final five minutes, but the game was out of reach.
In addition to Peterson, other JMU players came through. Redshirt junior defender Mairead Durkin caused four turnovers, and redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty saved six shots.
“In the first few goals that they got we were a bit unorganized,” Durkin said. “I think just more positive talk and having each other’s backs really got us going. We’d had our heads down, but then we got our heads back up and realized the situation. We came out strong and played together.”
After starting 3-4, JMU has won a season-high four consecutive games, the first three coming against ranked opponents. During this recent stretch, Peterson’s recorded a hat trick in each game — and at least five in each of the last three — and the Dukes have outscored their opponents 56-40.
“I think they got really hungry and didn’t understand how to focus in, so I think the early losses stripped our ego and put us in the place where we’re forced into focusing on one game at a time,” Klaes said, “And now we’ve learned that lesson, we’re reminded and I think they have the skill sets they need to get through CAA play.”
JMU hits the road to battle at Hofstra (6-4 0-0 CAA) \ Saturday at noon. Towson (3-6, 0-1 CAA) returns to Maryland for a home matchup against Elon the same date and time.
Score card
Q1: 14:17 - Towson goal, Kerri Thornton (14), 1-0
Q1: 12:11 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (10), 1-1
Q1: 10:35 - Towson goal, Kerri Liucci (6), 2-1
Q1: 8:39 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (17), 2-2
Q1: 5:23 - Towson goal, Gabby Garrett (10), 3-2
Q1: 3:45 - Towson goal, Paige Abbott (1), 4-2
Q1: 2:14- JMU goal, Lilly Boswell (1), 4-3
Q2: 13:14 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (36), 4-4
Q2: 10:31 - Towson goal, Halley Koras (14), 5-4
Q2: 9:17 - Towson goal, Gabby Garrett (11), 6-4
Q2: 7:51 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (6), 6-5
Q2: 6:59 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (37), 6-6
Q2: 5:54 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (38), 7-6
Q2: 1:46 - JMU goal, Tai Jankowski (15), 8-6
Q3: 11:40 - JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (18), 9-6
Q3: 6:29 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (39), 10-6
Q3: 4:23 - JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (40), 11-6
Q3: 1:48 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (7), 12-6
Q4: 13:13 - JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (11), 13-6
Q4: 10:39 - JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (8), 14-6
Q4: 4:36 - Towson goal, Paige Abbott (2), 14-7
Q4: 2:33 - Towson goal, Halley Koras (15), 14-8
