JMU lacrosse released its 2023 schedule, which includes eight home and away games and one neutral-site game. This will be the Dukes’ first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), and they’ll face seven new teams.
JMU begins the season with a four-game road stretch against North Carolina, Virginia Tech, UConn and High Point, all of which the Dukes have competed against previously. They’ll have their longest home game stretch from March 11 to April 1, when they’ll play six home games, four of which will be new opponents: Johns Hopkins, Florida, Temple and Old Dominion.
The Dukes finished last season 14-5, winning five ranked matchups and competing in the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive season. The team finished No. 12 on the end of year ILWomen/IWLCA Poll.
Times for the games haven’t been released and dates are subject to change. The AAC tournament will be held the first week of May in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
2023 full schedule
Feb. 11 - at North Carolina
Feb. 15 - at Virginia Tech
Feb. 18 - at UConn
Feb. 25 - at High Point
March 1 - vs. Maryland
March 4 - vs. Ohio State
March 8 - at Liberty
March 11 - vs. Johns Hopkins
March 18 - vs. Florida
March 22 - vs. Virginia
March 25 - vs. Temple
April 1 - vs. Old Dominion University
April 5 - vs. Richmond
April 8 - at Vanderbilt
April 16 - vs. Cincinnati
April 23 - at Rutgers
April 29 - at ECU
May 4-6 - AAC Championships