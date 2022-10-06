lax 10/6

JMU attackers, redshirt junior Isabella Peterson and junior Katelyn Morgan, huddle up during a 22-3 win vs. Liberty last season. This year, the Dukes begin American Athletic Conference (AAC) play against a new set of foes, like Florida, Vanderbilt and Cincinatti. 

 Cambria Lee | The Breeze

JMU lacrosse released its 2023 schedule, which includes eight home and away games and one neutral-site game. This will be the Dukes’ first year as a member of the American Athletic Conference (AAC), and they’ll face seven new teams.

JMU begins the season with a four-game road stretch against North Carolina, Virginia Tech, UConn and High Point, all of which the Dukes have competed against previously. They’ll have their longest home game stretch from March 11 to April 1, when they’ll play six home games, four of which will be new opponents: Johns Hopkins, Florida, Temple and Old Dominion.

The Dukes finished last season 14-5, winning five ranked matchups and competing in the NCAA tournament for the seventh consecutive season. The team finished No. 12 on the end of year ILWomen/IWLCA Poll. 

Times for the games haven’t been released and dates are subject to change. The AAC tournament will be held the first week of May in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

2023 full schedule

Feb. 11 - at North Carolina

Feb. 15 - at Virginia Tech

Feb. 18 - at UConn

Feb. 25 - at High Point

March 1 - vs. Maryland

March 4 - vs. Ohio State

March 8 - at Liberty

March 11 - vs. Johns Hopkins

March 18 - vs. Florida

March 22 - vs. Virginia

March 25 - vs. Temple

April 1 - vs. Old Dominion University

April 5 - vs. Richmond

April 8 - at Vanderbilt

April 16 - vs. Cincinnati

April 23 - at Rutgers

April 29 - at ECU

May 4-6 - AAC Championships

Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.

Tags