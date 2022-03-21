Going into Wednesday's game against Richmond, JMU had lost two in a row. However, the losing streak came to an end after the Dukes defeated the Spiders 13-10.
Richmond took a 1-0 lead just 49 seconds into the game, but this was the only lead it took, as JMU scored eight goals in the first half, with redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson and senior midfielder Ava Frantz netting two. Both players later scored once more in the second half, completing their hat tricks, with Frantz earning the first of her career.
At halftime, it was 8-1 JMU. The Spiders followed, coming out scoring seven goals in the third quarter, aided by junior attacker Arden Tierney scoring her second hat trick of the season.
Richmond’s second-half momentum ran out before the fourth quarter, as the Spiders scored just two goals in the final frame. The closest Richmond brought the game to was within three goals, but with a few goals from JMU, the Dukes outlasted Richmond’s third-quarter scoring spree to survive for the victory.
Richmond graduate goalie Delaney Galvin made six stops, while goalkeeper Molly Dougherty stopped nine shots, which ultimately decided the game for JMU —both Richmond and JMU created 24 shots, 19 of which were shots on goal.
Richmond overcame the Dukes in other stats, leading in draw controls 14-12 and committing 28 fouls to JMU’s 44. Richmond conceded 16 turnovers to JMU’s 18.
With a win against Richmond, JMU now heads into Sunday’s game against U.V.a at 1 p.m. with a 4-4 record.
Score Card
Q1: 14:11- Richmond goal, Arden Tierney (10), 1-0
Q1: 13:28- JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (2), 1-1
Q1: 8:30- JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (22),2-1
Q1: 3:53- JMU goal, Ava Frantz (6), 3-1
Q1: 2:18- JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (5), 4-1
Q2: 14:00- JMU goal Ava Frantz (7), 5-1
Q2: 10:58- JMU goal Kasey Knobloch (11), 6-1
Q2: 10:34- JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti (7), 7-1
Q2: 00:24- JMU goal Isabella Peterson (23), 8-1
Q3: 14:25- Richmond goal Sophie DiCenso (8), 8-2
Q3: 12:43- Richmond goal Arden Tierney (11), 8-3
Q3: 11:56- Richmond goal Arden Tierney (12), 8-4
Q3: 10:14- JMU goal Tai Jankowski (12), 9-4
Q3: 8:04- JMU goal Maggie Clarke (4), 10-4
Q3: 7:10- JMU goal Ava Frantz (8), 11-4
Q3: 6;31- Richmond goal Marina Miller (7), 11-5
Q3: 6:06- Richmond goal Lindsey Frank (16), 11-6
Q3: 5:04- Richmond goal Sophia DiCenso (9), 11-7
Q3: 1:18- Richmond goal Colleen Quinn (14), 11-8
Q4: 14:12- JMU goal Tai Jankowski (13), 12-8
Q4: 12:22- Richmond goal Sophie DiCenso (10), 12-9
Q4: 5:56- JMU goal Isabella Peterson (24), 13-9
Q4: 1:38- Richmond goal Marina Miller (8), 13-10
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.