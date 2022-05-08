Announced on the ESPN Selection Show Sunday evening, No. 10 JMU lacrosse secured an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Dukes will play UConn on May 13 in the first round of the tournament.
The Dukes travel to Baltimore, Maryland, for the game as a part of the Boston College Quarter. If JMU wins, it will play the winner of Loyola vs. Mount St. Mary's in the second round.
JMU (13-4, 6-0 CAA) comes into the tournament on a 10-game win streak and the regular season CAA title. The Dukes had five players named to All-CAA first team, including redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson as CAA Player of the Year, redshirt senior Molly Dougherty as CAA Goalie of the Year and redshirt junior Mairead Durkin as CAA Defender of the Year.
