After going nearly two years without scoring 20 goals in a game, JMU lacrosse did it for the third time this season Friday, defeating William & Mary 21-8. It was the Dukes’ 14th straight victory over the Tribe, a streak that dates back to April 25, 2010.
William & Mary scored less than two minutes in to take an early lead, but JMU quickly took over. The Dukes scored 10 consecutive goals — four by redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson — over the span of 19 minutes. JMU briefly had a double-digit lead in the first half that activated the running clock, but the Tribe scored twice before halftime to cut the Dukes’ lead to eight.
Redshirt junior attacker Katie Checkosky had five assists and two goals in the first half for JMU. Redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch scored twice for the Dukes, who went into halftime up 12-4.
William & Mary scored two of the first three goals of the second half to draw within seven, but JMU regained momentum. The Dukes rattled off seven of the next eight goals — two within the span of nine seconds — to put the game out of reach.
JMU outshot the Tribe 41-24 and won the draw controls 23-8. Checkosky added a pair of assists in the second half for a career-high six assists and eight points, and Peterson tallied a goal after halftime to set a career high with five. Redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi had her second hat trick of the season.
"I'm really proud of the Dukes; it was a total team effort today,” head coach Shelley Klaes said to JMU Athletics. “Our team was ready today and wanted to send a message that we're hungry and on a mission."
The Dukes improve to 8-4 (2-1 CAA) and have won three consecutive games for the first time this season. William & Mary falls to 3-8 (0-3 CAA).
JMU will close out the regular season with Senior Day on Sunday, hosting Elon at 2 p.m. The Phoenix defeated the Dukes 6-5 on March 7.
