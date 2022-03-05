Although leading in draw controls, Ohio State was seemingly dominated the entire game by the Dukes Friday, as JMU emerged from the Buckeye state with a 15-4 victory, outscoring Ohio State in every quarter.
The Dukes hatched a 4-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back, scoring five in the next quarter, and three in each of the final two quarters. The closest Ohio State came to overcoming the Dukes was within three goals during the second period, however, the score differential only increased from there.
Late in the third quarter, the Dukes led by 10, as after the third quarter, the score stood 12-2 JMU.
Dukes redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson notched five goals in nine shots and one assist, keeping her scoring streak intact, while fellow senior attack Brittany Bill also netted a hat trick, scoring one goal in the first quarter and the other two in the third quarter.
JMU not only dominated the scoring chart but in other stats as well, out-shooting Ohio State 31-25, shots on goal (23-14) and conceding 14 turnovers to Ohio State’s 17. Plenty of fouls were called throughout the game — each team produced 21.
There was also no shyness with yellow cards, with Ohio State receiving four while the Dukes were handed two. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Doughtery saved nine of 13 shots on target, continuing to add to her career-save count, which now ranks 6th in JMU history. The Dukes backup goalkeeper, Kat Buchanan, played in the fourth quarter and saved the single shot on target she faced.
The Dukes won’t have much time to rest, as they travel to Penn State on March 9 at 1 p.m.
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.