No. 5 JMU lacrosse defeated Temple 10-8 on Saturday, giving the Dukes their 10th win in a row. This marks the Dukes’ fastest climb to double-digit wins since 2018.
The Dukes scored three goals in the first quarter, with junior attacker Katelyn Morgan playing a part in all three. She assisted the first two and scored the third, earning her eighth multipoint game of the season. Redshirt senior goalie Kat Buchanan made three saves to keep Temple scoreless until just six seconds remaining in the quarter, when the Owls got on the board but still trailed JMU 3-1.
The Dukes recorded all four of the game’s second-quarter goals. Senior attacker Tai Jankowski scored the first two within 24 seconds of each other. She finished the day with her first four-goal game of the season. JMU outshot Temple 9-3 in the quarter and led in draw controls 3-1. At halftime, the Dukes led 7-1.
JMU redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson scored two goals in the third quarter to complete her eighth hat trick of the season. JMU earned six ground balls during the quarter and finished a perfect 4-for-4 on clears. Temple led in draw controls 3-1, and each team committed three turnovers. The score was 10-3 with JMU heading into the last quarter.
The Dukes conceded the most fourth quarter goals all season, five, allowing Temple to claw back into the game while JMU failed to score in the final frame. Temple had seven shots on goal to JMU’s zero and just two turnovers to JMU’s six. It also had five draw control wins to the Dukes’ one. But Temple didn’t have enough time to complete the comeback, and JMU hung on to defeat the Owls for the sixth time since 1997.
After losing senior defender Mairead Durkin to a red card in their previous game, the Dukes earned zero penalties in a game for the first time this season. They also completed their 11th straight conference victory, dating back to April 2021.
The Dukes play Old Dominion (4-8, 0-2 AAC) next, in each team’s third AAC game of the season next Saturday at noon. Temple moves to 5-5 and plays Cincinnati next at the same day and time.