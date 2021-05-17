JMU lacrosse had a big task Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament: battling No. 1 and undefeated UNC. Ultimately, the Dukes lost, falling 14-9 and ending their season.
“I give full credit to UNC; I think we gave them everything we had, and they were able to rise above that,” head coach Shelley Klaes said. “I think in the end of the game, they were able to secure things off of some of the mistakes that we made on the attacking end and some of our fouls on the defensive end and capitalize on some of those mistakes when the game mattered.”
JMU seemed up to the challenge early, jumping out to a 4-2 lead 12 minutes into the first half — then the Tar Heels took over. UNC scored seven of the last nine goals of the half to take a 9-6 lead into the break. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Ava Frantz and freshman attacker Isabella Peterson each scored twice for JMU before halftime.
The Dukes slowed the Tar Heels’ offense after halftime, only giving up one goal in the first 19 minutes. Peterson added her third and fourth goals of the game to bring JMU within two.
UNC answered again, going on a 4-0 run to put the game away. Redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi added a goal for the Dukes with 32 seconds left, but there wasn’t enough time for a comeback.
“I think everyone left their heart out on the field, and I’m super proud of everyone,” redshirt junior midfielder Charlotte Haggerty said. “I think we were able to come together as a team, which makes this end a lot harder for us.”
Senior attacker Jamie Ortega led the Tar Heels with four goals, and redshirt senior attacker Katie Hoeg had four assists for UNC. JMU won the draw controls 13-12, but the Dukes failed four clears, which put a hamper on their offensive consistency.
JMU drops to 12-5 (3-1 CAA) and will prepare for next year. The Tar Heels move to 19-0 (9-0 ACC) and advance to the next round of the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll play Stony Brook.
The Dukes set multiple milestones this year. JMU became the fifth program to eclipse the 500 win mark and won the CAA Championship for a record-fourth straight season.
“We really do pride ourselves on being aware of our own identity and our own mission, and I think that it’s a big deal to not only have one good year,” Klaes said. “It’s the third time we’ve been to the Sweet 16 in four competitive years, and for JMU to be putting our lacrosse program on the national map is incredible.”
This is the final collegiate game for five Dukes: Lucchesi, Haggerty, redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson, redshirt junior defender Sarah Reilly and redshirt junior attacker Elizabeth Murphy. Johnson finishes as the program’s all-time leader in career caused turnovers and second in career ground balls.
“I think this just shows how strong our program has been in the past,” Peterson said. “I think our seniors that are graduating really paved the way for us, and I’m really excited for next year and seeing the incoming freshmen.”
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.