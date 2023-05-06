No. 6 and No. 1-seeded JMU (17-2, 7-1 AAC) fell to No. 8 No. 2-seeded Florida (16-3, 7-1 AAC) in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference Championship (AAC) 9-8.
Here's everything you need to know:
With shades of JMU’s Thursday's matchup versus No. 4-seeded Cincinnati, as the Dukes got off to a meandering start and a 2-0 deficit. However, they bounced back quickly after two goals by junior midfielder Maggie Clark and junior attacker Isabella Petersons’ 75th goal of the season.
Florida leading goal scorer sophomore attacker Emma Lopinto kicked off the scoring in the second quarter, until Peterson responded with two goals of her own, giving the Dukes their first lead of the day, 4-3, with 7:46 left in the second quarter. Last year’s Most Outstanding Player in the AAC tournament, junior attacker Danielle Pavinelli, jump-started the Gators' second half start, scoring two goals in the first five minutes tying the game at four goals apiece. Florida held a 7-6 lead until 6:17 in the third quarter, when Peterson converted a free-position shot. The goal marked her seventh straight game with four or more goals and surpassed Northwestern graduate attacker Izzy Scane as the nation’s leading goal-scorer (78).
The third quarter remained quiet until senior attacker Tai Jankowski was booked for a yellow card at the 3:20 mark. In a turn of events, senior goalie Kat Buchannon made a low save on a free-position attempt, allowing for the Dukes to kill the penalty and score a goal by senior midfielder Lizzy Fox with, giving the Dukes an 8-7 lead with 51 seconds left in the third.
Florida sophomore attacker Emma LoPinto started the scoring in the final 15 minutes with a quick, low-angle finish at the 12:26 mark, tying the game 8-8. Another yellow card was given to Dukes’ senior midfielder Lily Boswell, which led to a goal by Florida’s junior midfielder Madison Waters and a 9-8 Florida lead.
Lack of possession time and penalties started to add up for the Dukes as they had zero draw controls and eight fouls called on them in the first 6:30 of the fourth quarter. Florida’s defense held on in the fourth and proved to be too stout, handing the Dukes their first loss since their season opener against North Carolina on Feb. 11.
JMU awaits tomorrow’s selection show, which starts at 9 p.m. and will determine its fate in the NCAA tournament. The top eight teams in the country host first round matchups.