JMU lacrosse defeated William & Mary 21-9 Saturday. This is now the Dukes’ 11th win of the season and eighth in a row, their longest win streak since 2019.
JMU has outscored its opponents this season in every quarter, peaking at seven in the first. But this game, William & Mary stayed even with The Dukes throughout the first quarter, gaining the lead with a goal from senior attacker Belle Martire to make it 2-1 just over three minutes into the game.
The remainder of the first quarter looked like it’d make for a close game, but after junior attacker Tai Jankowski netted her 19th goal of the season and second of the game with 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter, JMU scored five more in a row. Once a one-goal game, the match turned into a 13-7 lead at halftime.
William & Mary scored one goal in the third quarter and two goals in the fourth, while the Dukes’ offense didn’t slow down. Although only scoring twice in the third quarter, JMU’s offense came alive in the fourth, scoring six goals, two of those by senior attacker Brittany Bill.
After the final whistle, Saturday’s game became a 13-goal victory for the Dukes.
JMU remained dominant in many statistical categories, leading in draw controls 21-13, ground balls 24-16 and having twice as many shots on goal as William & Mary, outshooting the Tribe 30-15. JMU also maintained a perfect clearing percentage, successfully completing all 20 clears.
Redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch stood out for JMU with four goals and an assist, redshirt sophomore Taylor Marchetti and junior attacker Tai Jankowski both with a hat trick and an assist, and for William & Mary, senior attacker Lauren Russel had a hat trick and assist of her own.
JMU (11-4, 4-0 CAA), will have its second-to-last game of the season against Delaware on April 23 at 1 p.m. William & Mary (4-10, 0-4 CAA), faces off against Hofstra at the same day and time.
Scoring Summary:
Q1: 14:24 - William & Mary goal Serena Jacobs (18), 0-1
Q1: 13:09 - JMU goal Tai Jankowski (22), 1-1
Q1: 11:55 - William & Mary goal Belle Martire (37), 1-2
Q1: 11:23 - JMU goal Taylor Marchetti (18), 2-2
Q1: 9:22 - JMU goal Kacey Knobloch (28), 3-2
Q1: 9:11 - JMU goal Katelyn Morgan (12), 4-2
Q1: 8:14 - William & Mary goal Sarah Cipolla (15), 4-3
Q1: 7:16 - William & Mary goal Sarah Cipolla 16), 4-4
Q1: 6:45 - JMU goal Ava Frantz (13), 5-4
Q1: 5:52 - William & Mary goal Lauren Russell (20), 5-5
Q1: 4:06 - JMU goal Lilly Boswell (3), 6-5
Q1: 2:02 - JMU goal Isabella Peterson (58), 7-5
Q2: 13:25 - William & Mary goal Lauren Russell (21), 7-6
Q2: 12:09 - JMU goal Taylor Marchetti (19), 8-6
Q2: 10:48 - JMU goal Tai Jankowski (23), 9-6
Q2: 8:32 - JMU goal Isabella Peterson (59), 10-6
Q2: 4:55 - JMU goal Kacey Knobloch (29), 11-6
Q2: 2:35 - JMU goal Kacey Knobloch (30), 12-6
Q2: 1:23 - JMU goal Emma Greenhill (3), 13-6
Q3: 11:03 - William & Mary goal Lauren Russell (22), 13-7
Q3: 10:02 - JMU goal Tai Jankowski (24), 14-7
Q3: 4:34 - JMU goal Katie Chekosky (5), 15-7
Q4: 12:54 - JMU goal Katelyn Morgan (13), 16-7
Q4: 11:41 - William & Mary goal Grace Ahonen (13), 16-8
Q4: 10:21 - JMU goal Kacey Knobloch (31), 17-8
Q4: 9:16 - JMU goal Maggie Clark (8), 18-8
Q4: 6:32 - JMU goal Taylor Marchetti (20), 19-8
Q4: 4:22 - JMU goa Brittany Bill (8), 20-8
Q4: 1:52 - William & Mary goal Margaret Mooney (8), 20-9
Q4: 00:42 - JMU goal Brittany Bill (9), 21-9
