They’re 500 and counting.
The final buzzer rang through Sentara Park, and JMU lacrosse made program history, again, becoming the fifth program in NCAA history to reach the 500th win mark. The achievement came in a 19-2 blowout win against George Mason on March 3 in front of a socially distanced crowd.
“It’s about the work that we put into this program and the pride we have for it,” redshirt junior goalie Molly Dougherty said. “We really enjoy playing something bigger than just us — it’s about trying to put something great together.”
The countdown to 500 began early in the 2020 season but was cut short with COVID-19 ending JMU’s season only six games in. In the event the 2020 season was played for the original duration, the Dukes would’ve earned the milestone only halfway through that season. Instead, they had to wait.
The win came early this season, even though it was something on the team’s mind for over a year. Even with the excitement surrounding the milestone, 500 programs wins wasn’t the team’s focus — but rather just a marker that will happen on its own time.
“We had to sit on that after the season got canceled at win 498,” head coach Shelley Klaes said. “Heading into this season we had a whole year just sitting on this, but up until that time we had no idea we had accumulated that many so fast.”
Once the game was sealed for JMU, the team rejoiced in the victory and the milestone achievement. Not only was this a shared moment for the players, but for Klaes and assistant coach Haley Warden — who are both JMU lacrosse alumni.
JMU stands alongside four other programs in this feat and is one of four programs to also hold a national championship among 500-win programs. Warden was the captain of the national championship team in 2018, playing midfield for the Dukes. Being a part of both the championship and the program win, she’s seen the depth and skill the team has throughout her years at JMU.
“There was a feeling going back to my senior year on the team that there was the talent and the legacy that we could do something great,” Warden said. “Not only a national championship, but also garnering 500 wins and trying to be one of the top five teams to actually do that.”
Now that the team had the ability to take in the victory, JMU lacrosse continues to work toward the next goal — winning games and staying ranked. Despite falling off the IWLCA Coaches Poll this week after losing to Hofstra 13-7, the Dukes are still confident in their ability to make their mark in the CAA tournament.
“For us, it’s onto the next one,” Dougherty said. “This is a great milestone for us, but we still have things we are chasing after.”
If the Dukes are successful in the CAA tournament, they’ll be the first program in conference history to have a class sweep — similarly to swim and dive’s sweep earlier this month. JMU currently ranks second in the CAA South behind Elon, the team’s only CAA South loss this season. The team also lost against Hofstra, but it doesn’t affect the team’s position in the CAA South Division, since the Pride are in the Northern Division. Nevertheless, JMU is still locked in on its conference championship goal.
“No one in our conference has done that yet,” Dougherty said. “We want to be cutting-edge and different so we can do things no one else has done before.”
Regardless of the future, JMU still feels the love and pride from previous players and families. The team has received shout-outs, tweets and other congratulations since earning the victory, and the team said it’s reminded them of the importance of honoring the teams beforehand.
“It’s not just about me but, rather, all the wins that came before this one,” Klaes said. “Many women have put this program in the position to be as successful.”
With Klaes being a JMU lacrosse alumna, the emphasis on maintaining a powerful presence is even more important. She’s placed special emphasis on playing for teams before them and remembering the importance of upholding the program’s legacy. It’s been a constant reminder and inspiration for the team, and it’s part of the reason JMU holds a high standard for themselves.
“Being able to align ourselves as a nationally recognized program within this sport means more to me than anything,” Klaes said. “For me, it’s about having the whole program as well involved in that win.”
Outside of lacrosse alumni, the players lean on each other and the rest of JMU nation for support throughout their journey. For Lucchesi, she said having readily available game coverage with the help of JMU’s media teams allowed for fans everywhere to see the Dukes play. She said she believes that without their help, the team wouldn’t have the support system they need to succeed the way the program has.
“Everyone in the media teams have helped keep us relevant and give us exposure,” Lucceshi said. “I just want to give them a huge thanks because we see their work and their support as well.”
JMU — currently 6-4 — will continue to enjoy the victorious feeling while focusing its sights on what’s ahead. For now, the team focuses on one game at a time and plays with everything they have.
“I’m just so proud to be a part of something that did this,” Lucceshi said. “As much as I take pride in this, I know the alumni take the same amount of pride in this victory, as well.”
