JMU lacrosse has a history of scheduling challenging nonconference games. Since 2015, JMU has played multiple teams outside the CAA ranked in the top 25. This season, the No. 12 Dukes play six nonconference teams currently ranked in the Division I IWLCA/ILWomen Preseason Poll, starting with No. 2 North Carolina at Sentara Park on Saturday to open the 2022 campaign.
“Having UNC back in Harrisonburg is awesome, especially after they ended our season last year in Chapel Hill,” redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty said. “We get an opportunity to bring them here and get to compete.”
The Tar Heels defeated JMU twice last season, most recently in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson said the loss to UNC is motivating the Dukes.
“I think it just makes us want to work harder and test our abilities,” Peterson said. “It allows us to get revenge at the start of our season, which is great.”
UNC plays in the dominant Atlantic Coastal Conference — a conference that’s won eight national championships in the last 20 years. The Tar Heels have made 16 consecutive NCAA tournaments, winning the national championship in 2013 and 2016. They’ve also made the semifinals in three consecutive tournaments and lost in the championship game to Maryland in 2015.
This year, UNC leads the country with nine players on the 2022 Inside Lacrosse Preseason Women’s All-America Team, including graduate goalkeeper Taylor Moreno, who was named the Preseason ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
In order to beat the Tar Heels, the Dukes will have to keep up with their speed first and foremost, JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said.
“Once we run with them, then we really [have] to minimize … our turnovers [and] keep the game clean,” Klaes said. “We were able to do that last year until the last three, four minutes of a period, and that’s when you saw them go up on us.”
The Dukes have developed a rivalry with the Tar Heels — except for 2021, when the game was postponed to mid-March due to the pandemic — and JMU has started every season since 2015 against UNC. The two teams have also met twice in the NCAA Tournament in that span.
“I think it really helps set the tone that we’re not afraid of anyone, that we’re willing to go up against the best to become the best,” Klaes said. “In getting comfortable and familiar with this opponent, we’ve shown that bit by bit we’re competing more and more every year, even winning games at times.”
Since the two squads began meeting annually, the Dukes have gone 2-7 against the Tar Heels, with UNC winning four straight dating back to 2019. Both of JMU’s wins came in 2018 when the Dukes won the national championship. JMU won 15-14 in double overtime to start the 2018 season against UNC and then defeated the Tar Heels 15-12 in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament.
Dougherty and redshirt senior midfielder Katie Checkosky are the two remaining players from that JMU team. Checkosky said JMU has always been the underdog and that using that mindset this season will be key.
“Nothing has been given to us — every single season, we go in having to come out on top against teams ranked higher than us,” Checkosky said. “Using the underdog mentality that we’ve had … for the past couple of seasons in this home opener game, in a season where we don’t even have a given playoff opportunity, is just going to make it that much sweeter when we get through the first few weeks of the season.”
Due to the CAA Championship ban, JMU lacrosse is unable to compete for a fifth-consecutive conference championship. Beating a top-tier UNC team and the other big-name nonconference opponents could help JMU grab an at-large bid for its seventh straight NCAA Tournament.
“[The ban] makes out-of-conference games just as important as conference games,” Peterson said. “We really just need to focus on one game at a time.”
While some may view the UNC game as a chance for a big win, for Klaes, it’s all about improving.
“[We] get to study UNC, we get to mimic their style, their systems, and that’s only going to make our program better,” Klaes said. “In the end, it’s all about putting your program in a position to generate an at-large opportunity, and we pick up quality points … And that’s going to help us situate ourselves for the national championship.”
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.