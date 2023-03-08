JMU lacrosse defeated Liberty 13-5 on Wednesday, improving its record to 6-1 — the Dukes’ best start since 2019. The Dukes are also still undefeated against the Flames, 4-0 all-time.
The Dukes scored two goals in the first quarter, both free-position shots. They were awarded three throughout the quarter, while Liberty was given none. Beside scoring, the teams remained even in turnovers, both at six, and successful clears at 4-for-6. The quarter ended tied, 2-2.
Each scoring their second goal of the game, redshirt junior attacker Isabella Peterson and freshman attacker Maddie Epke gave the Dukes a 4-2 lead within the first seven minutes. But within three minutes, Liberty tied the game 4-4. Redshirt senior midfielder Lizzy Fox scored her first of two with 2:41 remaining in the half to regain the lead for the Dukes and give them a 5-4 halftime lead.
JMU outshot Liberty 8-2 in the third and netted four straight goals throughout the frame, finishing it 10-5. Peterson finished with her fourth five-or-more-goal game of the season; three shy of her season-high eight-goal performance against High Point on Feb. 28.
The Dukes rendered the Flames scoreless in the fourth quarter and allowed just one shot on goal. JMU added three more goals to its total, all within 2:10 of each other, and all scored by different players. Along with winning all four draw controls in the final frame, the Dukes were 7-for-7 on clears and secured their fourth win this season with 10 or more goals scored.
JMU conceded five goals in the win, the least it's allowed through its seven games this season. Junior attacker Katelyn Morgan led both teams in assists with four, while four Dukes scored two or more goals. Epke won three draw controls to add to her two goals, now racking up 18 points in seven games.
The Dukes return to Sentara Park to play 3-3 Johns Hopkins on March 11 at noon next. Liberty falls to 1-4 and plays 3-3 Pitt on March 14 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.