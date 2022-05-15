BALTIMORE, Maryland — No. 10 JMU lacrosse entered the NCAA tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. After a dominant showing against UConn in the first round, the Dukes turned their attention to their pod’s host, No. 5 Loyola (Md.).
The Greyhounds were ready and pounced on JMU for an 18-8 victory — snapping JMU’s 11-game win streak in the second round.
“We weren't able to make it a two [goal] game,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said. “We know that three or four goals is a game in lacrosse. But we weren't able to get ourselves back into the mix."
After dominating the draw controls against UConn on Friday, JMU struggled to maintain early possession against Loyola. Greyhounds graduate attacker Livy Rosenzweig was 8-of-13 on draw controls with eight minutes in the first half.
The draw controls helped put the hosts up with a 6-0 scoring run in the first quarter, despite JMU redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch striking first. It was 6-1 Loyola with 4:23 left in the opening frame.
“I felt like we were moving the ball super fast,” Loyola graduate midfielder Sam Fiedler said. “We were getting so many different looks from so many different angles that they couldn't really stop one area of the field.”
JMU had opportunities to score but even with goals from redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson and sophomore attacker Katelyn Morgan, the Dukes couldn’t get past graduate goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsson, who had five saves in the first half.
Klaes said she switched redshirt senior goalie Molly Dougherty for redshirt junior Kat Buchanan minutes before halftime in hopes of giving “energy to the defense.” Buchanan is known for her electric personality on the sidelines, and the head coach said the swap let Dougherty refocus and relax heading into the second half. By then, the Greyhounds led 11-7.
“It took some pressure off of Molly,” Klaes said. “She was able to go in there … and that's what a team does — they're there for each other.”
Loyola continued its momentum into the third quarter, scoring four goals before the end of the quarter. Losing draw controls plagued the Dukes as the Greyhounds continued to force fouls and gain possession. In addition, Loyola capitalized off missed connections and JMU had six turnovers. Loyola led 15-8 after three.
“We weren't forcing the ball,” Loyola head coach Jen Adams said, “and we were trusting that it would be a total team game.”
Once the Greyhounds scored two goals in the final frame, the Dukes were shut down in nearly every aspect of the game — both physically and statistically.
“We weren't able to get ourselves back into the mix with two goals,” Klaes said. “I think over time, they got tired and it showed.”
Loyola scored one more goal to turn on the running clock — the first time this season a team started the clock against JMU; a 10-goal lead in the fourth quarter triggered it. Time evaporated, and the Greyhounds finished their statement victory to eliminate the Dukes from the NCAA tournament.
“These girls play with so much passion,” redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey said. “I wouldn't want to be on any other team.”
Fiedler scored a game-high five goals, and Peterson and Morgan scored two apiece. JMU ends its season 14-5 (6-0 CAA), and Loyola (20-1, 9-0 Patriot) will travel to No. 3 Boston College for the quarterfinals Thursday. The Dukes also close out their time in the CAA, starting a new chapter in the American Athletic Conference (AAC) next season.
“We're going to definitely use what we've learned over the season with this last loss and kind of take that into the offseason,” Peterson said. “We're definitely gonna turn around next year.”
Scoring summary
Q1 13:03 | JMU goal, Kacey Knobloch (38), 1-0 JMU
Q1 11:38 | Loyola goal, Sam Fiedler (36), 1-1
Q1 10:50 | Loyola goal, Georgia Latch (35), 2-1 Loyola
Q1 9:06 | Loyola goal, Catie Corolla (18), 3-1 Loyola
Q1 7:43 | Loyola goal, Elli Kluegel (43), 4-1 Loyola
Q1 5:28 | Loyola goal, Jilian Wilson (46), 5-1 Loyola
Q1 4:23 | Loyola goal, Jillian Wilson (47), 6-1 Loyola
Q1 2:57 | JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (71), 6-2 Loyola
Q1 2:12 | JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (17), 6-3 Loyola
Q2 12:12 | Loyola goal, Sam Fiedler (37), 7-3 Loyola
Q2 11:25 | Loyola goal, Elli Kluegel (44), 8-3 Loyola
Q2 8:11 | JMU goal, Isabella Peterson (72), 8-4 Loyola
Q2 7:27 | JMU goal, Taylor Marchetti ( , 8-5 Loyola
Q2 7:00 | Loyola goal, Catie Corolla (19), 9-5 Loyola
Q2 5:59 | Loyola goal, Sydni Black, (35), 10-5 Loyola
Q2 4:28 | JMU goal, Lizzy Fox (11), 10-6 Loyola
Q2 2:03 | Loyola goal, Chase Boyle (23), 11-6 Loyola
Q2 0:53 | JMU goal, Katelyn Morgan (18), 11-7 Loyola
Q3 10:47 | Loyola goal, Sydni Black (36), 12-7 Loyola
Q3 9:44 | Loyola goal, Sam Fiedler (38), 13-7 Loyola
Q3 7:39 | Loyola goal, Sam Fiedler (39), 14-7 Loyola
Q3 6:00 | JMU goal, Ava Frantz (21), 14-8 Loyola
Q3 2:46 | Loyola goal, Chase Boyle (24), 15-8 Loyola
Q4 13:41 | Loyola goal, Sam Fiedler (40), 16-8 Loyola
Q4 9:49 | Loyola goal, Sydni Black (37), 17-8 Loyola
Q4 3:32 | Loyola goal, Elli Kluegel (45), 18-8 Loyola
Contact Madison Hricik at breezesports@gmail.com. For more lacrosse coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.