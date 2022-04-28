Scoring above 10 goals in nine straight games isn’t easy in lacrosse. However, the Dukes have made it seem so seem recently.
The Dukes have played 16 games this season, scoring 84 goals in the first half of the season and 135 in the second. As they’re scoring more and more, JMU’s offense has looked unstoppable as of the last month and a half, with the Dukes currently sporting a nine-game win streak, beating teams like Maryland and U.Va. in the process.
JMU’s current offensive trend is headed in a positive direction, but what spurred this change to happen?
“I think we were still getting used to each other’s play,” redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson said. “The more games that we’ve played we’ve been able to get more practice and I think it’s allowed us to really build connections to other attackers and video on the field.”
Peterson has scored 63 goals this season, with as many as eight coming in one game. She also sports 12 assists and has been a crucial factor to JMU’s offense this season, taking more shots than anyone on the team, and placing second in game-winning goals with three. Only the team’s second-best top scorer, redshirt junior attacker Kacey Knobloch, has more with four.
“There was obviously a lot of pressure, especially with not being able to compete for the conference championship,” redshirt senior attacker Katie Chekosky said. “I think at the beginning of the season, the defense was carrying a lot of the weight.”
Chekosky is currently the team’s leading assist maker, as she has 36 assists in the 16 games she’s played. Chekosky is able to show that offense is more about scoring and shooting, and that keen playmaking ability is just as important.
The Dukes had a 3-3 record after their first six games of the season, but quickly turned it around, winning nine of their last 10. This has put the team and the players into the realization of playing in the NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship.
“We’re thinking about the end of the season, and we realized we needed to focus on one game at a time. I think being able to walk in and focus on each game as a contest kind of led us to offensive success in the past few games,” Chekosky said.
Head coach Shelley Klaes described the offense as “balanced,” and that the team feeds off one another to generate different scenarios that allow more than one player to score in any given situation.
“You have players like [Isabella Peterson] and Kacey Knobloch who are producing three to five points a game,” Klaes said, “but then you have players like Tai Jankowski who are able to come in and generate those big points as well.”
When asked how the defense contributes to the offense, Klaes said, “Right now, for the defense to be feeling the pressure at practice every day. That might be a tad damaging in the preseason but it’s only going to make us better.”
The Dukes scored 60 goals in a three-game stretch from April 9-16 of this season. They scored 18 goals against Elon, 22 against Liberty and 21 against William & Mary.
Chekosky also said the connection she has with her teammates and how it’s impacted the offense is a factor in their connection. The team regularly practices different schemes to work on passing, formations and becoming an open man on the field.
“Right now it’s like we have each other’s backs on both sides, the ball and we’re just connected on all three cylinders,” Chekosky said. “Knowing that we have a back-up, we’ll get a draw and we’ll put a label on the next possession.”
For each individual player, the majority of practice for them is details of their game.
“We knew that the little things like focusing on getting better at each practice,” Cheksosky said. “Walking and doing extra work outside of practice … can make a huge difference in our play.”
Klaes also made clear that JMU doesn’t play the same against every team they face. Every opponent has a different playing style, and the Dukes have to know how to adjust to that. Despite that, Klaes said she’s confident in her team’s ability to read, analyze and make any changes to exploit the opposition.
“This offensive unit has a really strong understanding of what we’re trying to do,” Klaes said. “We’ve been able to keep the focus on us by the different styles of coming out and that shows their maturity, to be able to win.”
Not only training, but a positive mindset entering the game has been Klaes’s key emphasis to what the Dukes need to secure their at-large bid this May.
“As importantly, we try to encourage people to start to see the little things come together in the game,“ Klaes said. “Which is why we’ve been able to put up so many, so many points.”
With just one regular season game remaining, the Dukes look to continue their upward trend in offense as they play Drexel on Saturday at noon.
Madison Hricik contributed to this report.
Contact Zach Mendenhall at mendenzl@dukes.jmu.edu.